HEX Performance® Announces Product Expansion at Over 500 Target Locations Across The Country

BALTIMORE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HEX Performance ® , the award-winning laundry care brand known for its one-of-a-kind formula built to clean and protect activewear, announces the expansion of HEX Performance's Laundry Detergent and Antibacterial Fabric Protector, both in Fragrance Free and Fresh & Clean scent, into Target stores across the country. Additionally, the laundry brand launches a solution-focused Dual-Action Gear Wash Kit, designed to clean the uncleanable, digging deep to rid sports gear of tough odors and leaving a protective shield for sustained performance, available at sport specialty retailers.

As the activewear market continues to grow at an exponential rate, no longer will the shiftless laundry options suffice. A trailblazer in the often-stagnant laundry category, HEX Performance's expansion provides consumers with more options to test out the tried and true HEX formula. Beginning in May, HEX Performance's Laundry Detergent in Fresh & Clean and Fragrance Free (50 loads for $11.99) and Antibacterial Fabric Protector in Fresh & Clean and Fragrance Free ($6.99) will be available in nearly 500 Target locations (CA, GA, PA, TX, IL, NC, SC, FL, CT, RI, VA, MD, MA, NJ, NY, OH).

As part of its continued mission to provide quality laundry care for athletes everywhere, HEX Performance also announces the launch of its Dual-Action Gear Wash Kit, a two-part cleaning solution featuring a Clean and a Protect wash, designed to replace your detergent and fabric conditioner during a standard laundry cycle. As a standout product for its revolutionary ability to bond with complex, high-tech fibers, HEX Performance Dual-Action Gear Wash Kit harnesses the patented HEX technology, which utilizes anti-odor technology to attract and remove odors. The innovative kit is offered in two different sizes, 4oz (starting at $12.99) or 16oz (starting at $24.99), which can be used to launder notoriously hard-to-clean activewear such as gloves, elbow pads, ski jackets, gear bags, base layers and more. HEX Performance Dual-Action Gear Wash Kit is available online and will soon be in select sport retailers nationwide including DICK'S Sporting Goods. In addition, HEX Performance's 16oz Deodorizing Spray ($12.99) known for its proven abilities to eliminate bacteria-related odors in a pinch, will grace shelves alongside the Dual-Action Gear Wash Kit.

"The dedication of athletes to their sport has always been the motivating force behind what we do at HEX Performance," said Drew Westervelt, Founder of HEX Performance. "HEX Performance understands that quality gear is a critical part of any active lifestyle and taking good care of these essential pieces is key to an athlete's performance."

Similar to how athletic apparel is improved upon for performance, HEX Performance formulates products aimed at advancing the laundry industry, so that comfort and performance of activewear actually improve with each wash. To learn more about HEX Performance and the products they offer, please visit www.hexperformance.com .

About HEX Performance

Founded by a former professional athlete, HEX Performance® is a premium portfolio of revolutionary modern cleaning solutions including laundry detergents, fabric conditioners, antibacterial fabric protectors, wet dryer sheets and stain and deodorizer sprays that have been designed specifically to clean and protect synthetic-based fabrics. HEX Performance leverages a unique technology to address changing consumer needs by preserving and protecting performance fabrics while effectively eliminating odors and removing stains. HEX Performance products are eco-friendly, skin-friendly and biodegradable. To learn more about the HEX Performance laundry care regimen, please visit www.hexperformance.com .

