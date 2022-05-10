US Cyber Games™ Launches Season II

eSports prepare nations' top talent for careers in cybersecurity

ASHBURN, Va., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US Cyber Games™ led by Katzcy® in cooperation with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), is excited to announce the launch of US Cyber Games Season II ( https://www.uscybergames.com/ ). Cyber games, eSports, and practical competitions have a proven history of strengthening workforce talent.

The US Cyber Games program is a cybersecurity traveling sports team that competes globally in capture the flag as well as red versus blue competitions. US Cyber Team athletes compete in varsity level esports at the global level representing the United States.

"It is exciting to see cybersecurity games mature to a varsity-level collegiate esport with huge career potential. I am in awe of the level of commitment and dedication these high-performing athletes demonstrate," says Jessica Gulick, US Cyber Games Commissioner. "Their training is less physical, but just as demanding--requiring long-periods of cognitive focus, complex problem solving under pressure, game strategy planning, and situational awareness of a tremendous amount of data."

Through the US Cyber Games program, cybersecurity athletes are building confidence, improving skills, and becoming better prepared for careers in cybersecurity. The program recruits, trains, mentors, and prepares the very best in cybersecurity through the following process:

US Cyber Open Capture The Flag : From July 1 through July 10, 2022 , competitors will compete in a free ten-day Capture the Flag (CTF) competition consisting of virtual cybersecurity challenges, across a variety of cybersecurity domains (reconnaissance, cryptanalysis, operations security, forensics analysis, and malware analysis). Winners will be identified per each area and overall. Prizes will be awarded.

: From , competitors will compete in a free ten-day Capture the Flag (CTF) competition consisting of virtual cybersecurity challenges, across a variety of cybersecurity domains (reconnaissance, cryptanalysis, operations security, forensics analysis, and malware analysis). Winners will be identified per each area and overall. Prizes will be awarded. US Cyber Combine Invitational: August 5 through September 5, 2022, a diverse set of selected cybersecurity athletes ages 18 to 24 will be invited to participate in a number of virtual learning opportunities, hands-on exercises, and competitions. During this qualifying phase, athletes will undergo a cybersecurity aptitude assessment, interview with multiple coaches, and perform in an advanced CTF qualifier round.

August 5 through September 5, 2022, a diverse set of selected cybersecurity athletes ages 18 to 24 will be invited to participate in a number of virtual learning opportunities, hands-on exercises, and competitions. During this qualifying phase, athletes will undergo a cybersecurity aptitude assessment, interview with multiple coaches, and perform in an advanced CTF qualifier round. US Cyber Team Draft Day: On October 17, 2022 , the Top 35 (two teams) drafted cybersecurity athletes will be invited onto the Season II US Cyber Team to represent the United States at a variety of global scrimmages and the International Cybersecurity Challenge taking place in 2023.

"Cybersecurity Competitions provide an invaluable opportunity for individuals to build and demonstrate cybersecurity knowledge and skills," observes Rodney Petersen, Director of the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education. "Additionally, participation in a team competition enables the development of many in-demand professional or employability skills, including teamwork, problem-solving, critical thinking, and communication."

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to get Involved in the following ways:

Coach: The Call for Coaches is now live and will run until June 3, 2022 . Cybersecurity experts and leaders from academia, government, and industry are encouraged to apply to be part of the Season II US Cyber coaching team. Applications are being accepted at https://www.uscybergames.com/apply-to-coach . Compete: The Call for Athletes is now live and will run until July 3, 2022 . Athletes are encouraged to apply to compete ( https://www.uscybergames.com/apply-to-play ) in the US Cyber Open to showcase their skills, develop new ones, and double down on their preparation to jump into one of the hottest job markets, and perhaps join the Season II US Cyber Team. Sponsor: Season II sponsorship opportunities are now available to help organizations attract top talent, drive brand recognition, and support the community. More information is available at https://www.uscybergames.com/sponsors .

This year-long program is run by Katzcy, a social impact company committed to helping build a diverse and high-performing tech and cybersecurity community through impactful marketing strategies for tech firms and skill-oriented competitions for the workforce.

This project is supported by the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), a program of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the U.S. Department of Commerce, under financial assistance award #70NANB21H032.

About Katzcy

As a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Katzcy is dedicated to growth, innovation, and progress. Through our PlayCyber business line, Katzcy is helping build a stronger and more diverse community of cybersecurity professionals by delivering exciting cyber games experiences. Our mission is to bring together and inspire the very best cybersecurity athletes and build a stronger and more diverse community by delivering the world's most exciting cyber games for players, fans, and sponsors. Visit https://www.katzcy.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Beth Mayhew

703-651-2667

335650@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-cyber-games-launches-season-ii-301543048.html

SOURCE KATZCY