K16 Solutions and University at Buffalo Announce Major Partnership on LMS Migration and Data Archiving

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions, the industry leader in EdTech for Learning Management System (LMS) course migration and archiving, has announced a significant partnership with the University at Buffalo (UB) of the State University of New York system (SUNY). K16 Solutions will migrate the university's entire library of online course content to D2L's Brightspace, then archive its historical content and student data on its proprietary platform.
The migration project will begin in the Spring of 2023 and will involve the migration of over 15,000 courses over to UB's new Brightspace platform. The UB chose to work with K16 Solutions and use its SystemMigration solution–an automated course migration service that produces an error-free content transfer between LMS platforms. As a result, it completely eliminates manual processes such as copying and pasting or cleaning up fragmented course content that bulk migration tools leave behind.
In addition, starting in January 2024, the UB will archive its historical course content and student data on K16's DataArchiving platform. Using DataArchiving, a revolutionary archiving solution, UB can archive its student data at a fraction of the cost compared to archiving on its legacy LMS and can sync that archived data and content immediately to Brightspace at the push of a button.
"We are excited to offer the UB community a seamless transition from Blackboard to Brightspace by using a more modern and sophisticated automated course migration method," said Graham Hammill, UB vice provost for academic affairs "We're equally enthused to provide faculty and staff with a Brightspace-integrated archiving solution that makes course content and student data 100 percent retrievable and accessible. Thanks to our partnership with K16 Solutions, we feel confident and optimistic about our migration to Brightspace."
"It's clear that UB cares tremendously about the student, faculty, and staff experience as evidenced by their decision to eliminate the heavy burden of a complex LMS migration," said Dr. Thomas Waite, President, and CEO of K16 Solutions. "We are thrilled to help UB make this process as painless, seamless, and smooth as possible—and provide them a more modern and user-friendly option for retaining and accessing archived content and data."
About K16 Solutions:
Founded by experienced higher education leaders, faculty, and academic entrepreneurs, K16 Solutions solves the biggest EdTech challenges facing institutions today. Using its proprietary technology, schools can, for the first time, quickly and seamlessly migrate LMS platforms, archive outdated online courses and student data, and replace course content. To learn more, visit www.k16solutions.com.
About University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo is a premier, research-intensive public university, and it is a flagship institution of the State University of New York. UB's more than 32,000 students pursue their academic interests through more than 500 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree programs. Founded in 1846, the University at Buffalo is a member of the Association of American Universities, which is composed of America's leading research universities. AAU's 65 research universities transform lives through education, research and innovation.
