Bold Therapeutics to Present at Bio Korea 2022 as part of the Canadian Trade Delegation

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Therapeutics will be presenting at Bio Korea 2022, the largest Life Sciences international convention in Korea, on May 11 to 13, 2022 in Seoul, Korea. As a Canadian federal biopharmaceutical company with active research and development activities in Korea, Bold Therapeutics is part of the Canadian pharmaceutical business trade delegation organized by Canada's Trade Commission Services through the Canadian Embassy in Korea. Bold Therapeutics executed a regional option agreement in South Korea in 2020 and has five Phase 2 clinical trial sites in South Korea: Seoul National University Hospital; Kangbuk Samsung Hospital; Samsung Medical Center; Severance Hospital, Yonsei University; and National Cancer Center.

Jim Pankovich, EVP of Clinical Development, will be presenting on behalf of Bold Therapeutics in the "Successful Global Partnering" session, as well as presenting to potential investors and licensing partners during the Bio Live portion of the event. He is joined by Matthew Sebastiani, Associate Director of Corporate Development.

Bold Therapeutics' BOLD-100, currently in a multinational Phase 2 trial in combination with FOLFOX in the treatment of advanced gastrointestinal cancers, is a first-in-class ruthenium-based small molecule therapeutic that (1) alters the unfolded protein response (UPR) through selective GRP78 inhibition; and (2) induces reactive oxygen species (ROS) which causes DNA damage and cell cycle arrest. Collectively, these effects result in cell death in both sensitive and resistant cancers, giving BOLD-100 the potential to significantly improve outcomes in a wide range of both solid and liquid tumors in combination with other anticancer therapies ranging from traditional chemotherapies to targeted therapies to immuno-oncology agents.

Bold Therapeutics will be presenting data from its recently completed Phase 1b dose-escalation trial at the upcoming 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting on June 3-7 in Chicago. The Phase 1b trial results showed that BOLD-100 was generally safe and well-tolerated in combination with FOLFOX and suggested a clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) over FOLFOX alone in a difficult-to-treat refractory patient population, with particularly encouraging results in 3rd line or later treatment-resistant metastatic colorectal cancer.

"Bold Therapeutics is excited to build upon our existing presence in South Korea and the Pacific Rim region by identifying and negotiating additional manufacturing, development and commercialization partnerships," stated Jim Pankovich. "Our clinical investigators in Korea, joined by investigators in Canada and the United States, continue to rapidly enroll patients in our Phase 2 clinical trial in the treatment of advanced gastrointestinal cancers, and we are pleased to have fully enrolled the colorectal cancer arm months ahead of schedule. Having not been able to travel internationally during the pandemic, I am personally looking forward to meeting some of our Korea clinical investigators with whom we have built strong and productive relationships over the past few years. I also wish to express our gratitude to the government of Canada and the Canadian Embassy staff in Seoul for their support."

Bold Therapeutics is actively seeking global development partners, as well as investors for a data-driven institutional Series B round to be closed in 4Q22, concurrent with interim Phase 2 results, to support two additional parallel Phase 2 studies: (1) BOLD-100 in combination with a proteasome inhibitor (e.g., Velcade® (bortezomib) or Kyprolis® (carfilzomib)) in the treatment of multiple myeloma; and (2) BOLD-100 in combination with a standard-of-care agent in the treatment of bladder cancer.

