GBLT Secures $791,000 Renewable Energy Agreement, Generating Carbon Credit for One of the Largest Global Consumer Goods Conglomerates

TORONTO and DUEREN, Germany, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - GBLT Corp. GBLT ("GBLT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a new order for its solar energy solutions with one of the largest consumer goods conglomerates ("Client") in the world. The contract is valued at €584,000 ($791,000 CAD)* and will provide full buildout of solar powered carports for the Client, also driving the Client's carbon neutral goal by generating carbon credits.

"The Client, with offices in 79 countries, has a goal to become carbon neutral by 2030, and we believe that this relationship will lead to significant additional opportunities with this client and others to play an instrumental role in facilitating in generation of carbon credits for these clients," Said Dr. Thilo Senst, CEO of GBLT. "The carbon credit market globally surged to a record €760 Billion ($1,026 Billion CAD)* in 2021 as a result of governments globally driving their economies to reduce carbon emission. In addition, within Germany, the government policies for clean energy are beginning to be mandated, driving significant demand for renewable energy. Our high margin and established solar energy business is experiencing significant demand from residential and commercial properties and we are seeing this part of our business playing a vital role to the growth of the Company's future."



*Source: https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/global-carbon-markets-value-surged-record-851-bln-last-year-refinitiv-2022-01-31/

*Source https://www.bankofcanada.ca/rates/exchange/daily-exchange-rates/ (1.3537 CAD/EU Rate as of 2022-05-03)

About GBLT:

GBLT Corp., through its operating company, GBT GmbH, designs, manufactures and supplies mobile storage, and battery solutions. GBLT is also a leading provider of renewable energy solutions via its solar division, participating in the rapidly growing solar energy market. In addition, the Company offers consumer healthcare and wellness products to some of the largest retail chains across the globe. GBT is also an official licensee for AGFAPHOTO mobile energy products. The Company's branded healthcare and wellbeing products are primarily sold throughout Europe under Dr. Senst brand.

For more information, please visit www.gbt-international.com and www.gbltcorp.com.

