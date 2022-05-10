Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market Analysis| Global Industry Trends & Forecast |CAGR - 12.54% by 2026 | Technavio segmentation based on Type and Geography

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market size is expected to grow by USD 627.17 million at a CAGR of 12.54% during the forecast period. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.
The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab our Sample Report of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market Right Away!
Technavio amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, and Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.
Top Key Players of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market are covered as:
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AB Science
- Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
- Biogen Inc.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
- Cytokinetics Inc.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc.
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- HBC Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- ITF Pharma
- La Renon Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- Revalesio Corp.
- Sanofi SA
- Treeway BV
- Unimarck Healthcare Ltd.
- USV Pvt. Ltd.
- Mylan NV
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- ViroMed Laboratories Inc
The rising incidence and prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis are one of the primary reasons driving the worldwide amyotrophic lateral sclerosis therapy market. Another trend that is predicted to favorably influence the industry in the forecast period is the development of novel ways for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
However, the patent expiration of pharmaceuticals is one of the major hurdles to the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market.
Key Segment Analysis
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market Split by Type
- Intravenous
- Oral
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market Split by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
The intravenous segment's share of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis therapy market will expand significantly. The increasing prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is one of the primary factors that will drive the segment's growth. Radicava is now the only medication that is given intravenously.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment industry by value in 2026?
- What will be the size of the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market?
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market research report presents critical information and factual data about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market study.
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 627.17 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.34
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AB Science, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., Biogen Inc., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Cytokinetics Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., HBC Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., ITF Pharma, La Renon Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Revalesio Corp., Sanofi SA, Treeway BV, Unimarck Healthcare Ltd., USV Pvt. Ltd., Mylan NV, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and ViroMed Laboratories Inc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Intravenous - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Intravenous - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Intravenous - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Intravenous - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Intravenous - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Oral - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oral - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AB Science
- Exhibit 85: AB Science - Overview
- Exhibit 86: AB Science - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: AB Science - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: AB Science - Segment focus
- 10.4 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Cytokinetics Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Cytokinetics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Cytokinetics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Cytokinetics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: Cytokinetics Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Denali Therapeutics Inc.
- Exhibit 97: Denali Therapeutics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Denali Therapeutics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Denali Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Denali Therapeutics Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Exhibit 101: Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 ITF Pharma
- Exhibit 104: ITF Pharma - Overview
- Exhibit 105: ITF Pharma - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: ITF Pharma - Key offerings
- 10.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 107: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Revalesio Corp.
- Exhibit 111: Revalesio Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Revalesio Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Revalesio Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Sanofi SA
- Exhibit 114: Sanofi SA - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Sanofi SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: Sanofi SA - Key news
- Exhibit 117: Sanofi SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Sanofi SA - Segment focus
- 10.12 Treeway BV
- Exhibit 119: Treeway BV - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Treeway BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Treeway BV - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 125: Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 127: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations
