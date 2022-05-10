Worthington Industries Receives NAM Manufacturing Leadership Award for Deployment of L2L's Smart Manufacturing Platform

The Worthington Industries Smart Factory deployment created over $1 Million in savings through reduced downtime.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L2L, the global leader in pragmatic smart manufacturing solutions and Worthington Industries, Inc WOR, a leading industrial manufacturer in steel processing, consumer and building products and sustainable energy solutions, today announced their recognition as 2022 Manufacturing Leadership (ML) Award winners.

The ML Awards are the industry's premier awards program for achievements in digital manufacturing, awarded by the Manufacturing Leadership Council (MLC), a division of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

"These achievements have helped manufacturers boost their competitive position and realize significant performance improvements even in the most challenging business conditions," said MLC Executive Director David R. Brousell.

Worthington Industries' cross-functional approach to setting a vision, targeting areas for operational improvement and using Smart Manufacturing technologies to realize that vision has yielded significant operational benefits.

"We are honored to be recognized along with L2L for our Smart Factory initiatives," said Worthington Industries Executive Vice President and COO Geoff Gilmore. "It's not only a great testament to the dedication of our teams to deploy and learn the new technology, but to the outstanding results they've been able to achieve with it." He added, "The real-time data has enabled us to make better fact-based decisions and quickly navigate ever-changing market conditions."

Worthington kicked off its Smart Factory initiative with the intent of using digitalization, integration and automation to transform manufacturing operations in two business segments. They deployed L2L's Smart Manufacturing Platform and integrated it with machine sensors and existing systems to form a unified view of production metrics that had been previously tracked in multiple places. The company also deployed mobile devices and wearables to get the software onto the shop floor where it could better coordinate teams and drive efficiencies.

A cross-functional group consisting of IT, Transformation, Operations, Reliability, Engineering and Quality worked together with consultants from L2L to shape the group of technologies into a scalable deployment playbook and a maturity model that could be replicated across facilities.

After 26 months, seven Worthington locations now use L2L to view real-time metrics and orchestrate their teams to drive continuous improvement and increase earnings. The result has been:

350+ hour reduction of unplanned downtime

$1 Million+ in cost avoidance of machine downtime

"Worthington is an impressive example of what can be achieved with the right vision, tools and a pragmatic approach that's focused on ROI, said John Davagian, CEO of L2L. "We extend our congratulations to Worthington for this prestigious recognition and thank them for their trust and partnership."

To learn more about the Manufacturing Leadership Awards, please visit the official MLC awards site.

To learn more about Worthington's deployment of L2L's Smart Manufacturing Platform, watch the success story video.

About Worthington Industries:

Worthington Industries WOR is a leading industrial manufacturing company pursuing its vision to be the transformative partner to its customers, a positive force for its communities and earn exceptional returns for its shareholders. For over six decades, the Company has been delivering innovative solutions to customers spanning industries such as automotive, energy, retail and construction. Worthington is North America's premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded solutions and electrical steel laminations that provide lightweighting, safety critical and emission reducing components to the mobility market. Through on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions, Worthington serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem. The Company's focus on innovation and manufacturing expertise extends to market-leading consumer products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories, sold under brand names, Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™; as well as market leading building products, including water systems, heating & cooling solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 58 facilities in 16 states and nine countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 9,500 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and transform, Worthington is committed to providing better solutions for customers and bettering the communities where it operates by reducing waste, supporting community-based non-profits and developing the next generations of makers.

About L2L:

Founded in 2010, L2L provides the pragmatic smart manufacturing platform that helps global manufacturers achieve world-class performance by driving continuous improvement across production and plant management. A different kind of solution for the real-world needs of manufacturers, L2L orchestrates people, processes, materials, and machines to reduce disruptions, increase reliability and improve operating efficiency. Cloud-based and deployed within 60 days on average, L2L creates unmatched speed to value for over 170,000 users in 25 countries across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.L2L.com.

