Quad9 Selects EdgeUno to Expand their Services Throughout Latin America

Enhanced hosting and network connectivity provide Quad9 with a region-wide platform delivering high availability and the lowest possible service latency

MIAMI, and ZÜRICH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdgeUno and Quad9 today announced their partnership where EdgeUno is supplying Quad9 with servers and network connectivity in several locations throughout Latin America to further expand the global reach of their DNS security service. EdgeUno's edge presence dramatically reduced the service latency of Quad9's DNS responses by an average of 100ms, and its deeply connected network enabled Quad9 to directly reach its user community in Latin America.

Quad9 is a DNS recursive resolver that is freely available to anyone, offering protection to end-users or network operators against a wide variety of malicious activities while offering exceptional privacy guarantees. Quad9 is a non-profit based in Switzerland, with servers in hundreds of locations worldwide to bring these services closer to end-users in emerging markets as well as well-established internet hubs.

"We're very pleased to add EdgeUno's network capacity to the Quad9 global footprint," says Jeri McNeil, Director of Facilities for Quad9. "EdgeUno is able to offer services in multiple cities spanning South America enabling us to serve users in this region with a huge reduction in latency. We see amazing uptake of our service with around 15 million blocks of malicious domains per day in these newly-activated sites. "

EdgeUno is well-known in the community of network operators as a growing service provider with broad coverage in Latin America. Quad9 has long desired to deploy equipment in this region. This partnership has allowed Quad9 to expand its anycast network into Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Bogota in Colombia, Santiago in Chile, and Lima in Peru.

"Enabling Quad9 to deploy their platform across multiple locations in Latin America was a game-changer for them in servicing their users across the region with in-country infrastructure as opposed to long haul delivery from outside the region," says Andy Bax, COO, EdgeUno. "All of us at EdgeUno were delighted to not only work with Quad9 on this exciting project but see the dramatic improvements in service that our network enabled for them. Following this successful deployment across Latin America we've already expanded Quad9's footprint with us to Istanbul in Turkey."

About EdgeUno

EdgeUno is a leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider delivering turnkey cloud, computing, colocation, and connectivity solutions throughout Latin America and Emerging Markets. Our network includes over 30 POPS located in key cities across Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United States.

We deliver high-availability, low-latency, and high-capacity connectivity with services such as IP transit, local peering, metro waves, long haul waves, MPLS, and dark fiber. The company's full suite of IaaS solutions includes bare-metal, cloud computing, and smart remote hands services. EdgeUno is your key to Latin America and beyond. For more information follow us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/edgeuno.

About Quad9

Quad9 is a free service that replaces your default ISP or enterprise Domain Name Server (DNS) configuration. When your computer performs any Internet transaction that uses the DNS (and most transactions do), Quad9 blocks lookups of malicious hostnames from an up-to-the-minute list of threats. This blocking action protects your home or business network, mobile device, or IoT systems against a wide range of threats such as malware, phishing, spyware, and botnets. It can improve performance and greatly enhance privacy. Quad9 Foundation is a Swiss-based organization whose mission is to provide a safer and more robust Internet for everyone. Quad9 is a not-for-profit organization whose operational budget comes entirely from sponsorships and donations. For more information on how to sponsor Quad9, please visit https://www.quad9.net.

