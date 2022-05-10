Pioneer Power to Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

FORT LEE, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI ("Pioneer," "Pioneer Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of electrical power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions, today announced that management will host a conference call on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss Pioneer's 2022 first quarter financial results with the investment community.
Anyone interested in participating should call 1-844-826-3035 if calling within the United States or 1-412-317-5195 if calling internationally. When asked, please reference confirmation code 10167319.
A replay will be available until May 23, 2022 which can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 10167319 to access the replay.
The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1549135&tp_key=2b84804abf.
About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com.
CONTACT:
Brett Maas, Managing Partner
Hayden IR
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com
SOURCE Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.
