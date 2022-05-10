SmartTouch® Interactive Amps Up the SmartTouch® NexGen CRM and Marketing Platform with New Home Appointment Management and QR Code Marketing Features

Leading Real Estate Marketing Technology Provider Launches Robust Marketing Capabilities for New Home Sales and For Rent Developments

AUSTIN, Texas , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartTouch® Interactive, an award-winning interactive real estate marketing agency, new home sales CRM, and marketing automation solution provider, announced the release of the latest in a series of new features to provide home builder and real estate developer for sales or for rent marketing teams with even more robust contact engagement, data collection, and reporting tools. The release includes new home sales appointment management and the SmartTouch® QR Code Marketing features. Plus, with the production of this release, SmartTouch touts nine significant advancements, including email sync integration with all major clients powered by Nylas, new KPI reports, a new dashboard, realtor and buyer registrations, form enhancements, sales agent, purchasing details, and integrations with key third party solutions including BuildTopia, Full Contact, Atlas Engagement.

"Blackburn Homes is committed to providing a technology-driven home shopping experience and comprehensive self-service capabilities for our home buyers," commented Ivelys (Evie) Tavarez, Vice President of Sales & Marketing Blackburn Homes. "The new SmartTouch® appointment booking with automated reminders and alerts, as well as onsite QR registration, are key parts of that strategy. SmartTouch® has proven again and again to be an exceptional partner both as our technology provider and our marketing agency."

The new SmartTouch® QR Code feature enables home builder and real estate developer clients to launch a unique event-driven QR code across their marketing that allows home buyers to scan and schedule visits to model homes easily. With the increased use of QR codes across all aspects of marketing, now builders and developers have a quick and recognizable way for home buyers to engage immediately with their home product wherever they see one.

Tori Streff, Marketing Manager, Wolf Ranch by Hillwood, commented, "We are using the SmartTouch QR Code Marketing feature in our home builders' model homes to increase community update subscribers and capture home buyer and realtor information. This is a great new feature that allows us to measure interest, increase our email and text subscriber lists, as well as match back buyers who visit model homes, and share the QR codes' use with developers."

SmartTouch® has launched a comprehensive appointment management solution within the SmartTouch® NexGen platform. It enables home builder and real estate sales teams to share a personal calendar web page with home buyers to book model home visits and meetings directly on their calendar. The appointment management solution syncs with all calendars, including Outlook, Google, iOs, etc.

Comprehensive data and reporting are critical for home builder sales and marketing teams to understand what is generating the best leads and driving new home sales. The new SmartTouch release also includes:

· Seven new KPI reports

· Three new strategic activities reports (purchase by contacts, tours by contacts, full contact)

· Sales transactions

· KPI scoreboard

· SmartTouch® dashboard customization options

"We are committed to enabling our clients with the most complete real estate CRM and marketing automation platform that aligns everything in one central, easily navigable location," added Robert Cowes, President & CEO, SmartTouch® Interactive. "Whether it's for sale or build to rent, we have developed the go-to app and marketing automation solution for builders and developers for new home marketing. Home builders and developers cannot afford to have friction, and SmartTouch's new appointment setting and QR code driven registrations are solving a challenge that has become a critical point in the home buying experience. We continue to focus our efforts on optimizing interoperability between SmartTouch and connecting all the critical data points and engagement methods to deliver the most impact and value for sales and marketing teams."

About SmartTouch® Interactive

SmartTouch® Interactive is the only marketing agency focused on real estate to offer: proven marketing and lead generation programs; a superior lead nurturing CRM and Marketing Automation platform, SmartTouch® NexGen; and a cutting-edge homebuyer geofencing solution, SmartTouch® Geo, all driven by an award-winning team of innovative marketing professionals. Our innovation in lead generation and digital marketing programs and proven accountable ROI methodology have helped hundreds of real estate developers and home builders generate more than 1 million leads and $2 billion in new home sales. http://www.smarttouchinteractive.com

Media Contact

Leisha Richardson, SmartTouch Interactive, 1 5126332387, lrichardson@smarttouchinteractive.com

SOURCE SmartTouch Interactive