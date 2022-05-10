KCF Technologies recognizes Kenworth's Chillicothe, Ohio Plant with 2022 Automotive Industry Innovation Award

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KCF Technologies, a leading provider of machine health optimization platform, today announced its 2022 Automotive Industry Innovation Award for Kenworth's Chillicothe, Ohio plant. Driven by manufacturing excellence, this award is presented to one industry leader each year that excels in the following criteria:
1. Eliminating downtime, through catching failures
2. Increasing productivity, through PM effectiveness
3. Increasing machine life and production rates, through operational effectiveness
Jacob Pechacek, CMRP, Reliability Engineer at Kenworth accepted the award on behalf of Kenworth Chillicothe Plant. Using a blend of wireless machine health sensors, shop floor worker expertise, and remote data analysis, Kenworth cracked the code on eliminating unplanned downtime associated with a number of different assets across the plant floor. Jacob's completion of PACCAR's A3s has given both KCF and Kenworth a quantifiable figure for their continued hard work.
"Over the last 36 months, Kenworth has continued to accelerate their transformative journey with a keen eye on eliminating unplanned downtime. We are excited to be a part of their transformative journey that is driving best-in-class machine health in Chillicothe" said Jeremy Frank, CEO and Co-founder of KCF Technologies.
KCF Technologies looks forward to its growing relationship with PACCAR Global and is excited to welcome, PACCAR's VP of Manufacturing, Raja Shembekar as a Keynote Speaker to its Customer Summit in State College, PA this June.
About KCF Technologies:
KCF is on a mission to permanently solve the complex asset problems that have plagued industry. Our team develops technology and services that empower industrial businesses to eliminate unplanned downtime, optimize their operations, and outpace their competition. For more information on SMARTdiagnostics 4.0, visit www.kcftech.com.
SOURCE KCF Technologies, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.