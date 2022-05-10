North Shore Commercial Door Unveils New EZ Zip One-Piece Garage Door Seal

New, Patent-Pending Product Features Two-in-One Bottom Seal and Retainer

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North Shore Commercial Door is excited to reveal its latest product for garage doors. The EZ-ZIP Coiled Push-In Bottom Seal is a revolutionary solution for replacement door seal installation that any property owner can easily tackle.

This patent-pending replacement bottom seal for garage doors features an innovative one-piece design. Instead of installing a retainer and bottom seal separately, the EZ-Zip seal combines both into a single product. Using this exciting new product saves time, energy and frustration during the installation process. Since users won't have to thread the seal into the retainer, installation is significantly faster and easier compared to a traditional bottom seal. To install the EZ-ZIP, customers simply push the bottom seal into the channel on either side of the hard plastic retainer.

Besides hassle-free ordering and installation, the EZ-ZIP Coiled Push-In Bottom Seal offers exceptional performance and durability. It's made in the U.S. using top-quality PVC to ensure a lasting seal. The kit comes with everything needed for installation, including self-tapping fasteners, which eliminates the need to drill pilot holes. Spacers are also available for different garage door sizes.

With the EZ-ZIP Coiled Push-In Bottom Seal, homeowners and business owners can have the materials they need shipped right to their door and make their own garage door seal replacements in a matter of minutes.

About North Shore Commercial Door

North Shore Commercial Door has been America's trusted source for commercial and residential door openers, remotes and door hardware since the family-owned business originally opened 35 years ago in the Cleveland suburb of Elyria. In addition to a massive inventory of replacement garage door parts and accessories, product manuals and repair manuals, North Shore Commercial offers fast, low-cost shipping and superior customer service.

