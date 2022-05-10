Integrated Building Management Systems Market Value to grow by USD 10 Billion | Huge growth opportunities in Europe | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The integrated building management systems market research report by Technavio provides valuable insights to help enterprises advance in their business approaches. The report helps businesses deduce end goals and redefine their marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Frequently asked questions about this report:
What is the forecasted growth in the integrated building management systems market?
The global market size is expected to grow by USD 10 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 12.71%.
Which region will observe the maximum growth?
The market will observe maximum growth in Europe in terms of revenue over the forecast period.
What is the YOY growth rate of the integrated building management systems market in 2021?
The global integrated building management systems market observed a YOY growth rate of 11.88% in 2021.
Which end-user segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021?
Based on the material, the commercial end-user segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021.
Who are the key players in the market?
Azbil Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG are identified as the key players in the market.
What factors are driving the integrated building management systems market growth?
The greater ease in monitoring and controlling building operations with the help of integrated building management systems software is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.
Competitive Analysis
The global integrated building management systems market is concentrated. The market comprises several big IT giants and large electronics companies, which mostly focus on hardware, as well as other regional players that provide IBMS-related services. Large vendors offer hardware components and integration services to offer end-to-end solutions to end-users. On the other hand, software providers aim at offering full-fledged cloud-based platforms to incorporate all the complex subsystems in a building into a central management system. Most new entrants in the market are in the services segment, which includes integration, maintenance, advisory, training, and consulting services.
Some of the recent developments in the vendor landscape in terms of product launches and M&As include:
Key products offered:
Azbil Corp.: The company offers savic-net and Facility Management Station.
Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers Digital Building Solution, which integrates smart lighting, building automation, and IoT to implement smart buildings.
Delta Electronics Inc.: The company offers solutions such as Building Management & Control.
Mergers and Acquisitions:
- In September 2021, Ingersoll Rand Inc. acquired Seepex GmbH to grow the brand, technologies, and expertise in digital platforms.
- In May 2021, Johnson Controls International Plc acquired Silent Aire to begin driving innovation and increasing customer value.
This report can be customized as per your specific requirements. Our analysts can break down market segmentation for requested regions and segments. The report can also be customized to provide you with detailed profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and products offered by vendors.
Integrated Building Management Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.71%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 10 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
11.88
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, Europe, APAC, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Azbil Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 04: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 14: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 15: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 16: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 17: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 19: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 21: Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Component
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 23: Component - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 24: Comparison by Component
- 6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Component
- Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Component
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 42: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 43: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 45: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 48: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 49: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 50: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 51: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 52: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Azbil Corp.
- Exhibit 53: Azbil Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Azbil Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Azbil Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Azbil Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Carrier Global Corp.
- Exhibit 57: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 61: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Delta Electronics Inc.
- Exhibit 65: Delta Electronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Delta Electronics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Delta Electronics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Delta Electronics Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Emerson Electric Co.
- Exhibit 69: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Emerson Electric Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 72: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 74: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Ingersoll Rand Inc.
- Exhibit 78: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Ingersoll Rand Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 81: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Johnson Controls International Plc
- Exhibit 83: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Johnson Controls International Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 86: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus
- 11.11 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 88: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 11.12 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 92: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Siemens AG - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 97: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 99: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations
