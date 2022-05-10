Mars Launches SKITTLES® Pride Packs To Support The LGBTQ+ Community

For the third year in a row, SKITTLES limited-edition Pride packs will support GLAAD's ongoing advocacy efforts to help illustrate the future of LGBTQ+ acceptance

NEWARK, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing mission to increase LGBTQ+ visibility and celebrate those within the community, SKITTLES®, a proud part of Mars, Incorporated, is teaming up with GLAAD for the third year in a row to give up its signature rainbow during Pride to celebrate the one that matters most. The brand's annual Pride packs – which have historically been all-gray to represent the brand's cemented efforts of support – will get a splash of color in 2022 thanks to six talented artists within the LGBTQ+ community who crafted original designs that represent how they "see the rainbow" every day. Meet them here.

Each of the SKITTLES five unique Pride packs will have a QR code on its outer packaging that, when scanned, will lead people to a virtual studio where they can learn more about the artists, their work and the inspiration behind their illustrations. Each of the six talented artists use their beautifully thought-provoking works of art to increase visibility, help others feel seen and advocate for pivotal issues within the community.

"At Mars we believe that in the world we want tomorrow society is inclusive. The SKITTLES brand, which is a proud part of Mars, is committed to advocating for the LGBTQ+ community both within our own organization and throughout the world," said Justin Hollyn-Taub, Senior Director, Mars Wrigley. "While Pride Month is a time to reflect, self-educate and celebrate, we know that long-term sustained support and allyship is key in building a more inclusive and diverse society. Mars and SKITTLES are proud to partner with GLAAD for the third year in a row this June, and year-round, as we deepen our commitment to support increased visibility and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community."

In its journey to build a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive workplace, Mars has created 12 global LGBTQ+ Associate resource groups across its confectionary, food, and pet care businesses. The resource groups empower thousands of Mars Associates to work together to advocate on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community and to support the Mars business and each other with resources and education.

For every SKITTLES Pride pack purchased, $1 will be donated, up to $100,000, to GLAAD's culture-changing work and programs, including its ongoing efforts to accelerate acceptance and combat anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination. Beyond June, the SKITTLES brand supports GLAAD throughout the year with a focus on moments that shine a spotlight on visibility, including the annual GLAAD Media Awards and Spirit Day.

"GLAAD is proud to continue our ongoing partnership with SKITTLES in its efforts to celebrate, support and increase visibility for the LGBTQ community," said John McCourt, Deputy Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at GLAAD. "We hope the artists' stories that SKITTLES shares inspire our community and our allies. Amplifying LGBTQ art and artists helps further GLAAD's mission to accelerate acceptance."

The limited-edition Pride packs will be available to purchase in 4oz Share Size Packs and 15.6oz Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches at select retailers nationwide from May – June.

For more information about the SKITTLES Pride packs and what SKITTLES is doing to further visibility for the LGBTQ+ community, follow @Skittles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

