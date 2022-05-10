Parks Associates: Tech Executives Address Smart Home Buyer Journey at the 26th Annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference

Broadband, home security, support, connected health, proptech, insurance, and energy industries address growing consumer tech market at conference in Frisco, Texas
DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates is hosting its 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 17-19 at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Texas, with sessions addressing the future of the connected home, including the rise of home subscriptions services, interoperability achievements through industry initiatives such as Matter, and partnerships between converging ecosystem players.
Parks Associates research shows US internet households have an average of 16 connected devices and annual spending across home phone, internet, mobile, security, and video services, including pay TV and OTT, is $340 billion.
"The market is substantial. Forty-three percent of US internet households have stated strong intentions to purchase a smart home device," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "These trends introduce both new first-time users and multi-device smart homes that are seeking a unified experience. We look forward to sharing more from our library of research tracking the consumer buyer journey for technology solutions."
On Tuesday, May 17, Parks Associates will host its pre-show research workshop, Quantifying Technology across the Home, featuring insights from its industry research and quarterly research of 10,000 US internet households.
During the workshop, the industry roundtable "Distribution Channels: Moving Beyond Early Adoption" features executives from IOTAS, Rutestock, CamerEye, Doorbell Ninja, and Kraftful. A special session, "Getting Technical: AI, ML, and Sensor-based Technology," moderated by Stacey Higginbotham, Founder, Stacey on IoT, features panelists from panelists from Vutility, Sentry AI, Johnson Controls, and Silicon Labs.
CONNECTIONS™ is sponsored by Alarm.com, Calix, Cox Communities, F-Secure, Homebase, Plume, Airties, Bitdefender, Johnson Controls, Nice, Notion, Rapid Response Monitoring, Resideo, Schneider Electric, STRATIS®, AmTrust Specialty Risk, Gadgeon, Ivani, Midea, Cooktop Safety, Iris® Powered by Generali, and Assurant.
Conference sessions:
May 17 WELCOME TO CONNECTIONS™ - Technology as a Fourth Utility: Modern Living
- Services, Choice, and Trust – Consumers and Modern Living
- Special Session—Home Network: Foundation of the Smart Home
May 18 Building the Whole Connected Home
- Life Stages and the Role of Technology
- Bringing New Value: Growing Role of Smart Home Platforms
- Paradigm Shift: Smart Home and the Future of Energy
- New Era of Home Security
- Insurance and Smart Products: Fire and Water Solutions
- Protecting Consumers at Home: Security and Privacy Matters
- Business Model Innovations in the Smart Home
- Special Session: Seniors, Caregivers, and Tech Services: A Growing Opportunity
- Connected Entertainment and Smart Home: Whole-Home Experiences
May 19 Expanding and Scaling the Market
- Eye on Growth: Channels and New Markets
- Channel Strategies for Smart Home: Where's the Growth
- Smart Apartments: Broadband, Platforms, and Value
- Fireside Chat: Home Builders Adding Value through Tech
- Health and Wellness Solutions: Expanding the Market
- Funding the Smart Home: View from the Industry
To register, visit www.connectionsconference.com. For request data or press pass, contact Rosey Sera.
About CONNECTIONS™
Parks Associates' 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2022 focused on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation, and entertainment solutions.
CONNECTIONS™ 2022 features an in-person conference on May 17-19, 2022, at the Omni Frisco Hotel. Register now. For more information, contact sales@parksassociates.com, call 972-490-1113, and visit www.connectionsconference.com.
Rosey Sera
Parks Associates
972-996-0202
336139@email4pr.com
SOURCE Parks Associates
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.