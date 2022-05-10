Parks Associates: Tech Executives Address Smart Home Buyer Journey at the 26th Annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference

Broadband, home security, support, connected health, proptech, insurance, and energy industries address growing consumer tech market at conference in Frisco, Texas

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates is hosting its 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 17-19 at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Texas, with sessions addressing the future of the connected home, including the rise of home subscriptions services, interoperability achievements through industry initiatives such as Matter, and partnerships between converging ecosystem players.

Parks Associates research shows US internet households have an average of 16 connected devices and annual spending across home phone, internet, mobile, security, and video services, including pay TV and OTT, is $340 billion.

"The market is substantial. Forty-three percent of US internet households have stated strong intentions to purchase a smart home device," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "These trends introduce both new first-time users and multi-device smart homes that are seeking a unified experience. We look forward to sharing more from our library of research tracking the consumer buyer journey for technology solutions."

On Tuesday, May 17, Parks Associates will host its pre-show research workshop, Quantifying Technology across the Home, featuring insights from its industry research and quarterly research of 10,000 US internet households.

During the workshop, the industry roundtable "Distribution Channels: Moving Beyond Early Adoption" features executives from IOTAS, Rutestock, CamerEye, Doorbell Ninja, and Kraftful. A special session, "Getting Technical: AI, ML, and Sensor-based Technology," moderated by Stacey Higginbotham, Founder, Stacey on IoT, features panelists from panelists from Vutility, Sentry AI, Johnson Controls, and Silicon Labs.

CONNECTIONS™ is sponsored by Alarm.com, Calix, Cox Communities, F-Secure, Homebase, Plume, Airties, Bitdefender, Johnson Controls, Nice, Notion, Rapid Response Monitoring, Resideo, Schneider Electric, STRATIS®, AmTrust Specialty Risk, Gadgeon, Ivani, Midea, Cooktop Safety, Iris® Powered by Generali, and Assurant.

Conference sessions:

May 17 WELCOME TO CONNECTIONS™ - Technology as a Fourth Utility: Modern Living

May 18 Building the Whole Connected Home

May 19 Expanding and Scaling the Market

To register, visit www.connectionsconference.com. For request data or press pass, contact Rosey Sera.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2022 focused on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation, and entertainment solutions.

CONNECTIONS™ 2022 features an in-person conference on May 17-19, 2022, at the Omni Frisco Hotel. Register now. For more information, contact sales@parksassociates.com, call 972-490-1113, and visit www.connectionsconference.com.

Rosey Sera

Parks Associates

972-996-0202

336139@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parks-associates-tech-executives-address-smart-home-buyer-journey-at-the-26th-annual-connections-the-premier-connected-home-conference-301543803.html

SOURCE Parks Associates