TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation Selected as a 2022 Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Grant Recipient

TeamConnor, in Partnership with Dr. Meaghan Granger at Cook Children's Hospital, Continues Pediatric Cancer Research
DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation is honored to be named as one of the 2022 grant recipients from the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. The impactful research by TeamConnor and grant partners to eradicate children's cancer falls within the four mission pillars of giving by the JSFF, the Dallas-based nonprofit developed by professional golfer Jordan Spieth and his family to provide their time and support. Multiple organizations along with TeamConnor were selected as recipients for the annual monetary gift.
"Jordan and I are proud to support the intentional and important work of TeamConnor. It is a priority of the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation to fund promising childhood cancer research, and we believe their team has identified some of the best opportunities from across the country to do so. Our partners in TeamConnor, Cook Children's and Dr. Meaghan Granger all have our utmost belief as we collectively work to eradicate pediatric cancer as the ultimate goal." Annie Spieth.
The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation is committed to a mission of using Spieth's global platform to lend time, help grow awareness and grant financial support for four philanthropic pillars that mean a great deal to the Spieth family: individuals with special needs, junior golf, military families and veterans and pediatric cancer. Through annual community partnerships, the JSFF looks for opportunities that are directly impacting families and making strides toward change.
The mission of the TeamConnor is to fund improved treatment options and ultimately cure childhood through national childhood cancer research programs. Currently less than 4% of the National Institute of Health's annual funding supports childhood cancer research. The JSFF grant will help continue to fund childhood cancer research with a direct impact in the North Texas region with Dr. Meaghan Granger, one of the multiple research partners granted funding from TeamConnor. Dr. Granger and her team at Cook Children's Hospitals' pediatric cancer research department oversee the expansion of the cellular immunotherapy program at their facility, which this contribution will continue to fund.
Since its inception, TeamConnor has funded over $5 million for childhood cancer research. "Connor's wish was that no other child would go through this. And he always said if we could put a person on the moon, we can cure children with cancer," said Joy Cruse, co-founder and mother of Connor Cruse. "With this beautiful gift from the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, we are able to honor his wish and continue the fight to cure childhood cancer."
The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation
The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation is committed to our mission of using our platform to lend time, help grow awareness and grant financial support for four philanthropic pillars that mean a great deal to the Spieth family: individuals with special needs, junior golf, military families and veterans and pediatric cancer. Through annual community partnerships, we look for opportunities that directly impact our mission families and make strides toward change.
TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation
TeamConnor was founded in 2008 by Connor's parents, Joy and Tait Cruse. Connor was a rambunctious four-year-old boy when he was diagnosed with Stage IV neuroblastoma on May 15, 2005. Tumors were found around Connor's spine, behind his heart, and there was a nine-centimeter mass in his abdomen. Cancer had spread to the bones of Connor's legs, pelvis, ribs and shoulders. Connor fought a fierce, four-year battle that included more than 200 nights in the hospital, 14 surgeries, 40 blood transfusions, 25 rounds of chemo, 2 bone marrow transplants and countless painful procedures. The Cruse family traveled with Connor to specialists in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Boston, New York and even Guatemala. He was a fighter to the very end. His motto was, "Be brave and believe in Jesus." Since 2008, TeamConnor has donated more than $5 million to numerous hospitals across the country in its mission to fund improved treatment options and ultimately cures for childhood cancers. For more information on how to join the fight against childhood cancer, please visit teamconnor.org or follow TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube or Facebook.
Contact:
The Reo Agency
Autumn Reo | 940-367-0295
336070@email4pr.com
SOURCE TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.