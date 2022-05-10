TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation Selected as a 2022 Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Grant Recipient

TeamConnor, in Partnership with Dr. Meaghan Granger at Cook Children's Hospital, Continues Pediatric Cancer Research

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation is honored to be named as one of the 2022 grant recipients from the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. The impactful research by TeamConnor and grant partners to eradicate children's cancer falls within the four mission pillars of giving by the JSFF, the Dallas-based nonprofit developed by professional golfer Jordan Spieth and his family to provide their time and support. Multiple organizations along with TeamConnor were selected as recipients for the annual monetary gift.

"Jordan and I are proud to support the intentional and important work of TeamConnor. It is a priority of the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation to fund promising childhood cancer research, and we believe their team has identified some of the best opportunities from across the country to do so. Our partners in TeamConnor, Cook Children's and Dr. Meaghan Granger all have our utmost belief as we collectively work to eradicate pediatric cancer as the ultimate goal." Annie Spieth.

The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation is committed to a mission of using Spieth's global platform to lend time, help grow awareness and grant financial support for four philanthropic pillars that mean a great deal to the Spieth family: individuals with special needs, junior golf, military families and veterans and pediatric cancer. Through annual community partnerships, the JSFF looks for opportunities that are directly impacting families and making strides toward change.

The mission of the TeamConnor is to fund improved treatment options and ultimately cure childhood through national childhood cancer research programs. Currently less than 4% of the National Institute of Health's annual funding supports childhood cancer research. The JSFF grant will help continue to fund childhood cancer research with a direct impact in the North Texas region with Dr. Meaghan Granger, one of the multiple research partners granted funding from TeamConnor. Dr. Granger and her team at Cook Children's Hospitals' pediatric cancer research department oversee the expansion of the cellular immunotherapy program at their facility, which this contribution will continue to fund.

Since its inception, TeamConnor has funded over $5 million for childhood cancer research. "Connor's wish was that no other child would go through this. And he always said if we could put a person on the moon, we can cure children with cancer," said Joy Cruse, co-founder and mother of Connor Cruse. "With this beautiful gift from the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, we are able to honor his wish and continue the fight to cure childhood cancer."

TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation

TeamConnor was founded in 2008 by Connor's parents, Joy and Tait Cruse. Connor was a rambunctious four-year-old boy when he was diagnosed with Stage IV neuroblastoma on May 15, 2005. Tumors were found around Connor's spine, behind his heart, and there was a nine-centimeter mass in his abdomen. Cancer had spread to the bones of Connor's legs, pelvis, ribs and shoulders. Connor fought a fierce, four-year battle that included more than 200 nights in the hospital, 14 surgeries, 40 blood transfusions, 25 rounds of chemo, 2 bone marrow transplants and countless painful procedures. The Cruse family traveled with Connor to specialists in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Boston, New York and even Guatemala. He was a fighter to the very end. His motto was, "Be brave and believe in Jesus." Since 2008, TeamConnor has donated more than $5 million to numerous hospitals across the country in its mission to fund improved treatment options and ultimately cures for childhood cancers. For more information on how to join the fight against childhood cancer, please visit teamconnor.org or follow TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube or Facebook.

