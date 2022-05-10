Counsel Announces Results of Unitholder Meeting

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Counsel Portfolio Services Inc. ("Counsel") today announced the results of two special meetings for unitholders held on May 9, 2022, where investors approved the following mergers:
Terminating Fund
Continuing Fund
Counsel Global Trend Strategy
Counsel Retirement Accumulation Portfolio
Counsel Income Trend Strategy
IPC Conservative Income Portfolio
The mergers will take place on or about May 20, 2022.
About Counsel Portfolio Services Inc.
Counsel Portfolio Services is a subsidiary of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. (IPC Inc.). With $4.6 billion in assets under management as at April 30, 2022, Counsel provides comprehensive, objective portfolio solutions utilizing the strength and expertise of third-party portfolio managers. Counsel, through IPC Inc., is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. IGM group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies.
