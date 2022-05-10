butter LONDON™ Announces the NEW Caboodles Collaboration, An Iconic Carrying Kit Featuring Everything Every Nail-lover Needs to Achieve a Flawless-looking Manicure

butter LONDON, the cheeky and fearless British cosmetics and nail lacquer brand, is collaborating for a second time with the timeless Caboodles organizer.

ATLANTA , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- butter LONDON, the cheeky and fearless British cosmetics and nail lacquer brand, is collaborating for a second time with the timeless Caboodles organizer. The new Caboodles Collaboration will feature High Street Crème and Waterloo Blue, two new Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer shades from the Dream On! Spring 2022 collection. This butter LONDON twist on the iconic organizer will also include our new skin-loving Mellow the Yellow Nail Brightening Treatment and best-selling Hardwear Shine UV Topcoat—everything nail lovers need for a flawless at-home manicure.

"Caboodles continues to set the standard with innovative and classic organizers that consumers of any age love," says Julie Campbell, General Manager for butter LONDON." "We are excited to come back for a second time with this partnership that brings a little fun and organization to our lives."

butter LONDON's Caboodles Collaboration expertly organizes nail lacquers and nail care treatments for a salon-like experience at home. This new version of the classic, tackle box-inspired pastel Caboodles organizer includes Waterloo Blue, a soft cornflower blue crème, and High Street Crème, a neutral champagne hue with hints of gold. These Dream On! Spring nail lacquer shades inspired by the 1960's pop art movement delicately balance fashion with art for a new season of expression. The all-in-one organizer also includes Mellow the Yellow Brightening Treatment, an opalescent nail treatment that combines the power of Vitamin E and a blend of natural exfoliants to gently exfoliate dry, damaged nails. Fan-favourite Hardwear Shine UV Topcoat, an ultra-glossy high performance butter LONDON top coat, is formulated with UV protection to lock in nail polish colour and help prevent fading.

butter LONDON Signature Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer uses Shock Resisting Polymer Technology for chip-resistance that lasts up to 10 days. The award-winning nail lacquer formula features a gel-like cushion finish and shine with Radiant Curing that hardens and dries in natural light. UV Absorbers make the colours fade-resistant and Diamond Powder helps brighten the appearance of discolored nails. Patent Shine 10X is also infused with Bambusa Vulgaris extract that helps promote strong nails and prevent breakage and peeling for healthier-looking nails. The unique dense, curved brush applicator hugs nails for flawless, full-colour overage that coats nails with long-lasting, brilliant colour.

Each of the butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer hues are gluten-free, paraben-free and always cruelty-free. The 10-Free formula does not contain Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, DBP, Toluen, Camphor, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, or TPHP for Feel Good Beauty® you can trust!

To learn more about the award-winning Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer collection and other best-selling butter LONDON beauty and nail products, visit butterlondon.com.

About butter LONDON™

Founded in 2005 by a British entrepreneur and London's premier fashion manicurist, butter LONDON™ catapulted into the runway world bringing a refreshingly hip and haute fashion sense to nails. This trailblazing luxury approach—fueled with a better-for-you ingredient philosophy—quickly made butter LONDON a world-renowned, high-fashion 3-Free nail lacquer brand. Today, we create fun, imaginative, good-for-you products for eyes, lip, face and nail using the same ingenious Crafted with Care™ approach to formulations. Our nail lacquers are now 10-Free and our clean makeup collection is always free of parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, sodium lauyl sulfate, phthalates, BHA and triclosan. We believe makeup and nail polish should be easy, leaving you feeling happy and looking polished for Feel Good Beauty® you can trust.

