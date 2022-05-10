YouScience and LAPSEN Expand Partnership to Offer New Certification Exams for Law Enforcement and Emergency Services

Expanded partnership to make 9-1-1 Communications Officer and Certified Protection Officer

certifications available to secondary school students nationwide

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience , the leading student engagement platform that leverages data science to improve student success and bridge the divide between education and careers, and the Law and Public Safety Education Network (LAPSEN) , the leading national organization supporting law and public safety educational assets focused at the secondary school level, today announced the continued growth of their partnership. As part of this broader collaboration, YouScience and LAPSEN will bring the NECI 9-1-1 Communications Officer and the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) Certified Protection Officer (CPO) certifications to secondary and post-secondary school students nationwide.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with LAPSEN," said Edson Barton, Founder and CEO, YouScience. "As we commence the next phase of our partnership, we look forward to working closely with NECI 9-1-1 and IFPO. It is extremely important to all of our organizations to ensure the availability of these certifications to qualified students across the country."

Since partnering in 2020 , YouScience and LAPSEN have created a unified curriculum and certification offering for Law Enforcement. The new certification offerings for 9-1-1 Communication Officers and Certified Protection Officers are immediately available through Precision Exams by YouScience , which are industry-recognized certifications that allow students to demonstrate learned knowledge and skills, and validate educational outcomes for career and technical education (CTE) programs.

"Since our inception, it has been our mission to ensure that all secondary and post-secondary students interested in law enforcement and emergency services careers have industry-standard curriculum and certifications, such as those from NECI 9-1-1 and IFPO, readily available to them," said Dr. Thomas Washburn, Executive Director of LAPSEN. "YouScience has been an outstanding and truly collaborative partner to our organization for more than two years, and has enabled us to expand the reach of these meaningful certifications to many more students across the country through Precision Exams by YouScience."

With over 200 certifications, Precision Exams by YouScience has the largest library of certifications that are aligned with the 16 National Career Clusters and 21st Century Skills. Its certifications enable educators to make data-driven decisions that allow for continuous program improvement to ensure student success. Precision Exams by YouScience meet all requirements for Perkins V, as well as federal and state funding.

For more information on YouScience, the partnership, and Precision Exams by YouScience, please visit www.youscience.com .

About YouScience

YouScience is the only provider of a fully-integrated platform that delivers highly accurate aptitude-based assessments, personalized career guidance, and industry-recognized certifications, empowering individuals in their educational and career pathways. Leveraging proven research and industry input, YouScience helps individuals identify their natural talents, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations. YouScience is the preferred choice of individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to guide and support educational and career pathways, currently serving more than 7,000 educational institutions and nearly one million users.

About LAPSEN

LAPSEN is the leading national organization supporting the LPSCS career cluster with focus at the secondary school level. It provides and shares LPSCS career education programs, curriculum, certifications and models that help connect secondary students to work and colleges that are cost-effective and can be used by secondary school instructors, their partners and participating states.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youscience-and-lapsen-expand-partnership-to-offer-new-certification-exams-for-law-enforcement-and-emergency-services-301543089.html

SOURCE YouScience