Codoxo Appoints Mark Riendeau as Vice President of Sales

Seasoned sales leader to drive adoption of Codoxo's Healthcare Integrity Suite
ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Codoxo, a trusted provider of healthcare artificial intelligence solutions for healthcare payers and agencies, is pleased to welcome Mark Riendeau as Vice President of Sales. Riendeau joins the leadership team with more than 20 years of sales experience, including high-profile roles at companies developing and delivering innovative data solutions. At Codoxo, he will execute his vision of building a high-velocity enterprise sales team that drives explosive revenue growth and market share for the company.
"Mark's admirable track record of engaging customers and leading sales teams provides a solid foundation for getting our offerings into the hands of healthcare clients so we can help them significantly reduce risks and costs," stated Musheer Ahmed, Codoxo's Chief Executive Officer. "Our Forensic AI Platform enables healthcare payers to battle fraud, waste and abuse, and payment integrity issues, even as schemes are emerging, and Mark's results-focused approach will be a huge asset as our team drives adoption."
Prior to joining Codoxo, Riendeau was integral to leading sales efforts in several senior positions. He most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer for QSR International, where he oversaw global sales, marketing, and the customer experience, and drove revenue worldwide. During his tenure as Senior Vice President of Sales for SaaS solutions innovator AppNeta, he was able to grow revenues significantly. His deep sales experience also includes roles as Vice President of Sales at Webtrends and Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Catchpoint Systems Inc. Riendeau holds a business degree from Bentley University in Waltham, Mass.
"I am incredibly energized to join a team that takes me back to my roots of building an enterprise sales team for a company experiencing hyper-growth in an industry ripe for change," stated Riendeau. "And the fact that I get to work with an uncommonly talented and innovative team that is on the forefront of maximizing what AI can do in the healthcare industry is an amazing opportunity that I can't pass up."
To find out more about Codoxo, its Healthcare Integrity Suite of solutions and its Forensic AI Platform, please visit https://www.codoxo.com.
About Codoxo
Codoxo's mission is to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone and serves as the premier provider of artificial intelligence-driven solutions and services that help healthcare companies and agencies proactively detect and reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse. The Codoxo Healthcare Integrity Suite helps clients manage costs across network management, clinical care, provider coding and billing, payment integrity, and special investigation units. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our proven Forensic AI Platform, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify problems and suspicious behavior far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Our solutions are HIPAA- compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit http://www.codoxo.com.
Media Contact
Ronda Duncan, Codoxo, 847-254-9782, rduncan@springmarketinggroup.com
SOURCE Codoxo
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
