Dallas Wings Score a Slam Dunk with NetSuite

NetSuite Helps WNBA Team Consolidate and Automate Financial Operations for Greater Business Visibility
AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Wings, a WNBA team based in Arlington, Texas, has selected Oracle NetSuite to support its journey to build a championship-caliber organization. With NetSuite, the Dallas Wings will be able to take advantage of an integrated business system to consolidate and automate key financial and accounting processes, streamline operations, increase efficiencies, and gain the visibility needed to make better business decisions.
As the Dallas Wings build on its winning 2021 season and playoff appearance, key player re-signings and increased global exposure for the league have created new business opportunities and brand partnerships for the organization. To effectively capitalize on these opportunities, the Dallas Wings needed to improve visibility into its business and accelerate financial decision making. After a careful evaluation of vendors, including Sage Intacct, the Dallas Wings selected NetSuite to replace its existing financial systems to consolidate and automate financial operations, while also delivering enhanced business insights. The Dallas Wings selected Allied Cloud Solutions as its implementation partner.
"As we began reviewing new business opportunities for our club, we realized we were constrained by inefficient manual processes and needed to rethink our financial systems," said Rachel Pearcy, SVP and CFO, Dallas Wings. "We made the switch to NetSuite to establish a strong foundation for our organization. NetSuite will provide the visibility, flexibility, and automation needed to improve efficiency across our operations so we can focus our efforts on strategic tasks that drive the organization forward and help ensure success both on and off the court."
With NetSuite, the Dallas Wings will be able to consolidate key financial operations, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, budgeting, and reporting, across four separate business entities. To further optimize financial operations, NetSuite will help the Dallas Wings' finance and accounting team automate manual tasks and eliminate spreadsheet-based processes. Additionally, NetSuite's customizable dashboards will provide the leadership team at the Dallas Wings with real-time information into business performance to help them uncover new insights that can help drive revenue. NetSuite will also support the Dallas Wings' future growth by providing the flexibility needed to easily expand its business and operations.
"With so many exciting opportunities ahead, the Dallas Wings needed to unify and automate key operations on a system that could scale with its business," said Sam Levy, SVP of Sales, Oracle NetSuite. "By moving to NetSuite, the Dallas Wings will gain real-time insights and business flexibility so it can adapt its organization and deliver future success."
About Oracle NetSuite
For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 29,000 customers in 215 countries and dependent territories.
