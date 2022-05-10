pVerify focuses on Physical Therapy to bring extensive key benefit details to WebPT's Electronic Benefit Verification (eBV) for all EDI Payers

TUSTIN, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- pVerify, Inc , the leader in all-payer, real-time patient insurance eligibility in API and cloud-based portal services for medical, dental, and vision providers, announces a partnership with WebPT to integrate pVerify's Advanced Eligibility Solution into WebPT's end-to-end platform.

pVerify Announces Partnership to Provide Real-time Eligibility within WebPT's EMR

WebPT, a physical therapy EMR for outpatient rehab, released its Electronic Benefit Verification (eBV) product in January 2022. With distinct verification needs, such as therapy visits remaining, therapy caps, and specific PT co-pays/co-insurance, pVerify's RESTful APIs obtained those benefits, and more, whenever possible.

Advanced Eligibility, pVerify's enhanced 271 Response containing discrete patient benefit details, is the product of 15+ years of business analytics applied to practice-specific interpretation of the standard 270/271 eligibility and benefits. This refined process allows for isolation and presentation of key benefit details of 1,500+ insurance payers including more than 900 real-time EDI payers.

"The team at pVerify has been an invaluable resource to us, especially over the past three to four months since we have successfully launched the Electronic Benefits Verification product."

Brian Kunich

PT, OCS, COMT Director, Product Management Partnerships

WebPT

For payers that provide minimal details, pVerify designed an Intelligent Business Rules Engine. After capturing all possible eligibility details, the Business Rules Engine appends standard information by systematically inserting verification and billing specialists' archival knowledge directly into qualified eligibility returns, adding more details than ever before available.

About pVerify

pVerify, Inc's HIPAA-compliant, SOC2 Compliant, SaaS offering includes a fully customizable Eligibility Portal and robust set of REST APIs that power mission-critical, front-end Eligibility process solutions for leading software companies in the healthcare sector. pVerify® was founded in 2006 by a team of accomplished Healthcare Professionals with a singular focus: streamline the front-end patient insurance eligibility and benefit verification processes to maximize practice revenue and minimize insurance denials.

Learn more at pverify.com.

About WebPT, Inc.

With a 40% market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. WebPT's product suite provides a robust end-to-end solution covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, from billing and managing a practice to delivering quality, evidence-based care. With a 99% retention rate and an uptime rate in excess of 99.9% across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty or size. WebPT's growth has earned it a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies nine years in a row as well as inclusion on the 2018 Healthcare Informatics list of the top 100 U.S. healthcare IT vendors. Learn more at webpt.com .

Media Contact

Jessica ODaniel, pVerify, Inc

Email: JODaniel@pVerify.com

LinkedIn

If you would like more information, please email Jessica ODaniel at JODaniel@pverify.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pverify-announces-partnership-to-provide-real-time-eligibility-within-webpts-emr-301543591.html

SOURCE pVerify, Inc.