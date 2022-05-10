pVerify Announces Partnership to Provide Real-time Eligibility within WebPT's EMR

pVerify focuses on Physical Therapy to bring extensive key benefit details to WebPT's Electronic Benefit Verification (eBV) for all EDI Payers
TUSTIN, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- pVerify, Inc, the leader in all-payer, real-time patient insurance eligibility in API and cloud-based portal services for medical, dental, and vision providers, announces a partnership with WebPT to integrate pVerify's Advanced Eligibility Solution into WebPT's end-to-end platform.
WebPT, a physical therapy EMR for outpatient rehab, released its Electronic Benefit Verification (eBV) product in January 2022. With distinct verification needs, such as therapy visits remaining, therapy caps, and specific PT co-pays/co-insurance, pVerify's RESTful APIs obtained those benefits, and more, whenever possible.
Advanced Eligibility, pVerify's enhanced 271 Response containing discrete patient benefit details, is the product of 15+ years of business analytics applied to practice-specific interpretation of the standard 270/271 eligibility and benefits. This refined process allows for isolation and presentation of key benefit details of 1,500+ insurance payers including more than 900 real-time EDI payers.
"The team at pVerify has been an invaluable resource to us, especially over the past three to four months since we have successfully launched the Electronic Benefits Verification product."
Brian Kunich
PT, OCS, COMT Director, Product Management Partnerships
WebPT
For payers that provide minimal details, pVerify designed an Intelligent Business Rules Engine. After capturing all possible eligibility details, the Business Rules Engine appends standard information by systematically inserting verification and billing specialists' archival knowledge directly into qualified eligibility returns, adding more details than ever before available.
About pVerify
pVerify, Inc's HIPAA-compliant, SOC2 Compliant, SaaS offering includes a fully customizable Eligibility Portal and robust set of REST APIs that power mission-critical, front-end Eligibility process solutions for leading software companies in the healthcare sector. pVerify® was founded in 2006 by a team of accomplished Healthcare Professionals with a singular focus: streamline the front-end patient insurance eligibility and benefit verification processes to maximize practice revenue and minimize insurance denials.
Learn more at pverify.com.
About WebPT, Inc.
With a 40% market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. WebPT's product suite provides a robust end-to-end solution covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, from billing and managing a practice to delivering quality, evidence-based care. With a 99% retention rate and an uptime rate in excess of 99.9% across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty or size. WebPT's growth has earned it a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies nine years in a row as well as inclusion on the 2018 Healthcare Informatics list of the top 100 U.S. healthcare IT vendors. Learn more at webpt.com.
Media Contact
Jessica ODaniel, pVerify, Inc
Email: JODaniel@pVerify.com
If you would like more information, please email Jessica ODaniel at JODaniel@pverify.com.
SOURCE pVerify, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.