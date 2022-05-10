Psycheceutical Brings on Original Shark from 'Shark Tank,' Kevin Harrington, as Investor and Strategic Advisor

Famed entrepreneur excited about the company's development of psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines to treat the widespread mental health crisis

MIAMI, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Psycheceutical, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. BWVI, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of psychedelic medicines, today announced the addition of original Shark Tank entrepreneur Kevin Harrington as the corporation's newest investor and strategic advisor. Harrington joins Psycheceutical to provide expertise on the strategy, direction, and execution of the company's growth and development in pursuit of its mission to accelerate the research, availability, and delivery of safer and more effective psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines.

"The world is undergoing an unprecedented mental health crisis. We all know someone who is suffering from depression, anxiety, or addiction. What we've been doing isn't working," said Harrington. "We need a different approach to treatment, and psychedelic medicines have shown incredible promise where conventional medicines have failed. It seems clear to me that psychedelics are the future of mental health treatment, but they need to be delivered safely like pharmaceutical medicines, which is why I'm so excited about Psycheceutical."

"I've been watching the emerging psychedelic medicine industry and looking for investment opportunities. I chose to invest in and join Psycheceutical because of their patented next-generation delivery technologies, designed to increase the safety and efficacy of psychedelic compounds without the hallucinogenic side effects. As an entrepreneur who is trying to help people and make a positive impact with my investments, these kinds of opportunities don't come up that often: real solutions to help alleviate real suffering for millions of people," added Harrington.

As an original shark on the hit TV show Shark Tank, the creator of the infomercial, and pioneer of the As Seen on TV brand, Kevin Harrington's business ventures have launched more than 1,000 products and produced well over $6 billion in global sales. More than 20 of Harrington's companies have each topped $100 million in revenue.

"We are thrilled to have Kevin Harrington on board as an investor and advisor, and we greatly appreciate his passion for mental health and for bringing awareness to cutting-edge psychedelic treatments as a way to solve this mental health epidemic," said Chad Harman, CEO of Psycheceutical. "Kevin has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling campaigns in history. His expertise is invaluable as we execute our mission to facilitate the widespread availability of safer and more effective psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines."

About Psycheceutical, Inc.

Psycheceutical, Inc. is the wholly owned subsidiary of Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. BWVI. Powered by a team with more than 100 years' combined experience in development, regulatory approval processes, and commercialization across the pharmaceutical industry, Psycheceutical is on a mission to accelerate the research, availability, and delivery of safer and more effective psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines. Learn more at Psycheceutical.com .

