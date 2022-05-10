AdvoLogix squashes time and financial burden associated with manual data entry. Introduces cloud-based machine learning application that eliminates friction and learns progressively.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvoLogix®, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise legal management solutions for Law Firms, Legal Departments and Government Agencies, introduces The Document Caster: A cloud-based machine learning application that eliminates the manual process of invoice data entry and saves users time while processing invoices in large volumes. In addition, the application uses machine learning to progressively improve its own processes.

AdvoLogix introduces cloud-based machine learning application that eliminates friction and learns progressively.

"The Document Caster integrates with Salesforce, features codeless UI, and scales effectively at high volumes in a secure environment. It's like a magic wand for invoice intake. We are excited to offer this elegant machine learning solution that will be ready for our Spend Management platform soon. It will unlock massive savings and efficiencies for Spend Management and will elevate the legal industry standard for machine learning." Dave Schwab, Chief Product Officer for AdvoLogix.

"The legal industry has long been overburdened with paper trails and manual processes. Machine learning as an option for efficiency is quickly becoming a pillar of the Legal Technology industry." Dan Bellopede, CRO of AdvoLogix.

"The application learns progressively, so your investment in AdvoLogix is constantly maturing. The product offers compounding value, setting a new standard for tech products going forward. Machine learning products like The Document Caster are blazing a trail forward as the industry stretches and grows." Jonathan Reed, CEO of AdvoLogix.

AdvoLogix is looking for organizations with high volumes of unstructured invoice data and participants will gain early access and feature input. Organizations can sign up for more information and apply for the alpha program at www.advologix.com, in the Newsletter and Resource Center , with a full beta release expected later this year.

The Legal Technology industry is navigating a shift from legacy norms to smart technology solutions. Dated practices are being examined with a critical eye, and the need to embrace change is clear. The solutions AdvoLogix produces offer a secure and welcoming path forward in an industry ripe for modernization. Companies and business owners alike will enjoy the ease-of-use of the technology AdvoLogix produces, along with the human touch that's delivered through superior customer service.

About AdvoLogix®

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix is a leading enterprise legal management solution that helps law firms, general counsel and state and local governments automate processes and simplify legal matter management. The AdvoLogix cloud-based enterprise solution centralizes matter management, conforms to unique workflows and practice standards, and provides industry-leading security and reliability. AdvoLogix offers comprehensive configuration and integration with thousands of add-on applications to extend the solution to meet specific business needs. For more information, visit www.advologix.com and follow AdvoLogix on Twitter @AdvoLogix.

