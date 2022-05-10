Wavemaker Labs and Wing Zone Announce Launch of Wing Zone Labs

Wing Zone Labs will be a high-volume franchisee and drive innovation within Wing Zone

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wavemaker Labs – the corporate innovation and product development incubator that launched Miso Robotics – announced the launch of Wing Zone Labs in close collaboration with Wing Zone, one of the nation's leading fast-casual brands serving made-to-order flavor-packed chicken wings. Wing Zone Labs is a new franchisee that will focus on driving innovation for the company, helping Wing Zone restaurants unlock their full potential with end-to-end automation. Wing Zone Labs has exclusive rights to the Southern California region covering Los Angeles and has signed a development agreement to open twenty Wing Zone stores there. The company is aiming to raise up to $10M in seed capital via equity crowdfunding site WAX.

"At Wing Zone, we live by the motto 'flavor really fast,' and this partnership will help us deliver on that promise to our customers," said David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer of Wing Zone. "Bringing in an innovation juggernaut like Wavemaker Labs to not only establish a one-of-a-kind franchisee but also help expand the use of tech and automation within our company is a huge step for us in our quest to create the franchise of the future."

Wing Zone Labs aims to open its first Wing Zone location this year, with plans for initial restaurants to deploy Miso Robotics' flagship product, Flippy 2, to handle the frying station for chicken wings and other fried menu items. Over time, Wing Zone Labs intends to fully automate its franchise stores in order to give customers a truly tech-forward experience.

"Partnering closely with Wing Zone is a huge opportunity to be part of an incredible brand and showcase our technology at scale," said Kevin Morris, President of Wavemaker Labs and CFO of Miso Robotics. "We're excited to help the brand maximize its output and customer experience. As a franchisee, we will also be able to evaluate and test new software and hardware in real restaurant environments to seamlessly integrate across locations."

Wing Zone Labs will primarily be funded through its crowdfunding campaign, which gives everyday investors an opportunity to capitalize on the $787.7 billion franchise industry. Capital raised is solely for Wing Zone Labs and not the overall Wing Zone Corporation. To invest in Wing Zone Labs, visit: https://waxinvest.com/projects/wing-zone-labs/.

About Wavemaker Labs

Wavemaker Labs is a food automation focused venture studio that funds and builds disruptive technologies alongside corporate partners. Its lead investor, Wavemaker Partners, is a global venture capital fund with over $600 million of assets under management. Wavemaker Labs has successfully incubated and launched robotics brands including Miso Robotics, Piestro, Bobacino, Nommi and 800 Degrees Go, among others.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North America and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Wing Zone Labs

Wing Zone Labs is on a mission to introduce automation at scale in the rapidly expanding fast-casual restaurant category. It operates both as a franchisee of Wing Zone and supports the brand's overall corporate innovation efforts to build the franchise of the future.

Wing Zone Labs is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Tier I of Regulation A. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1918740/000110465922037616/tm2210194d1_partiiandiii.htm

Wavemaker Labs Press Contact

Joey Telucci, Golin

(650) 291-0086

jtelucci@golin.com

SOURCE Wavemaker Labs