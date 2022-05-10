Livly to Accept Cryptocurrency for Apartment Rent Payments

Apartment residents nationwide can soon use cryptocurrency to pay their monthly rent using the Livly Resident Mobile App.
CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livly, the nation's leading enterprise-grade resident experience platform for apartment communities and early Web3 adopter, announced today that it plans to enable apartment renters to pay their monthly rent using cryptocurrency. The development of this strategic new capability would make the Livly Resident Mobile App the first in the multifamily industry to accept cryptocurrency as a rent payment option.
Livly's best-in-class, unified operating system digitizes property operations for multifamily communities across 130 U.S. cities, including offering an array of AI-powered services like the elegant Livly Resident Mobile App and the online Livly Property Hub. By accepting cryptocurrency for rent payments, specifically Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), Livly will be combining their frictionless property technology with the latest blockchain technology to address residents' growing demand for more flexible and easy-to-use rent payment options.
Livly's expanded digital payments capability will continue to pay property landlords in the form of U.S. dollars. The company is actively reviewing partnerships with widely accepted crypto exchange platforms to ensure maximum reliability and security.
Livly Founder and Co-CEO, Alex Samoylovich, said: "We want to offer residents who have cryptocurrency an additional option to pay their bills with the method they prefer. We are always looking for ways to enhance and expand resident convenience."
Livly's Co-CEO, Brian Duggan, said: "One of Livly's biggest strengths is in our ability to evolve, meet, and exceed the needs of our apartment communities using modern technology. Livly has always been at the forefront of innovative proptech. It only makes sense for us to be the first resident mobile app to accept cryptocurrency for our residents nationwide."
About Livly
Livly, Inc. is revolutionizing apartment living and powering communities across the globe. Founded in Chicago in 2017, Livly has built the first unified enterprise-grade operating system tailored specifically for residential properties. The AI-powered Livly operating system serves as the remote control for apartment living, connecting residents, guests, staff, and vendors with state-of-the-art software, access controls, services, and robust data analytics. For more information about Livly, please visit www.livly.io.
Contacts
Livly
Radhika Sen
radhika@livly.io
SOURCE Livly
