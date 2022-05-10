U.S. News Announces Inaugural Edition of Best Senior Living

Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care Communities and CCRCs recognized.
WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report today published the inaugural edition of Best Senior Living, which expands the U.S. News rankings, ratings and data offerings. The new designations of Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care and Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC) build upon more than three decades of guiding families to the best health care decisions at every stage of life.
"Families have limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "The Best Senior Living ratings help to fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences."
U.S. News and its survey provider collected data on more than 3,000 communities throughout the continental U.S. and Hawaii, representing more than 80 senior living operators. From that data set, U.S. News analysts identified 1,272 communities that excel in independent living, assisted living and/or memory care.
Within the top-rated communities, 25 were recognized as "Best" in all three service areas (independent living, assisted living and memory care):
- Abbotswood at Irving Park (Greensboro, NC)
- Addolorata Villa (Wheeling, IL)
- Aston Gardens at The Courtyards (Sun City Center, FL)
- Belmont Senior Living Glenview (IL)
- Belmont Village Senior Living Westwood (CA)
- Bridgewater Retirement Community* (VA)
- Carillon Retirement Community* (Lubbock, TX)
- Discovery Village at Sarasota Bay (Bradenton, FL)
- Elmore Place (Davenport, IA)
- Garden Spot Village (New Holland, PA)
- Gencare Lifestyle at Federal Way (WA)
- Georgetowne Place (Fort Wayne, IN)
- Judson Park Retirement Community* (Des Moines, WA)
- Legend of Hutchinson (KS)
- New Perspective Silvis (IL)
- Piedmont Gardens* (Oakland, CA)
- Rittenhouse Village at Portage (IN)
- Sagewood at Daybreak (South Jordan, UT)
- Summer Breeze Senior Living (Savannah, GA)
- The Residences at Thomas Circle (Washington, DC)
- The Terraces of Phoenix* (AZ)
- The Vantage at Cityview (Fort Worth, TX)
- The Wildwood Senior Living (Joplin, MO)
- Three Pillars Senior Living Communities* (Dousman, WI)
- Valle Verde Retirement Community* (Santa Barbara, CA)
* indicates CCRC
To be included in the U.S. News analysis, a senior living community had to participate in a consumer satisfaction survey of residents and their family members or appointed representatives, and had to meet certain eligibility criteria defined by U.S. News. The satisfaction surveys were administered on behalf of U.S. News by customer and employee analytics platform Activated Insights between March 2021 and February 2022. Components evaluated in the nearly 200,000 individual survey responses include community & activity, food & dining, caregiving, and management & staff.
To be recognized as one of the 2022-23 U.S. News Best Senior Living communities, individual locations had to earn a specific final weighted score tabulated in the independent methodology developed by U.S. News. Leaders from the U.S. News data analytics team will present a webinar on the data and methodology used to create the Best Senior Living ratings on May 25 for senior care advocates, community operators, and media.
The Best Senior Living finder on usnews.com features the individual ratings on independent living, assisted living and memory care. Each community profile also provides an overview of the community including location, amenities and photos, specific accolades and testimonials, and the average price for senior living in that geographic area.
For the full list, visit the 2022 Best Senior Living profiles.
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.