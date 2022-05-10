U.S. News Announces Inaugural Edition of Best Senior Living

Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care Communities and CCRCs recognized.

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report today published the inaugural edition of Best Senior Living , which expands the U.S. News rankings, ratings and data offerings. The new designations of Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care and Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC) build upon more than three decades of guiding families to the best health care decisions at every stage of life.

"Families have limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "The Best Senior Living ratings help to fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences."

U.S. News and its survey provider collected data on more than 3,000 communities throughout the continental U.S. and Hawaii, representing more than 80 senior living operators. From that data set, U.S. News analysts identified 1,272 communities that excel in independent living, assisted living and/or memory care.

Within the top-rated communities, 25 were recognized as "Best" in all three service areas (independent living, assisted living and memory care):

* indicates CCRC

To be included in the U.S. News analysis, a senior living community had to participate in a consumer satisfaction survey of residents and their family members or appointed representatives, and had to meet certain eligibility criteria defined by U.S. News. The satisfaction surveys were administered on behalf of U.S. News by customer and employee analytics platform Activated Insights between March 2021 and February 2022. Components evaluated in the nearly 200,000 individual survey responses include community & activity, food & dining, caregiving, and management & staff.

To be recognized as one of the 2022-23 U.S. News Best Senior Living communities, individual locations had to earn a specific final weighted score tabulated in the independent methodology developed by U.S. News. Leaders from the U.S. News data analytics team will present a webinar on the data and methodology used to create the Best Senior Living ratings on May 25 for senior care advocates, community operators, and media.

The Best Senior Living finder on usnews.com features the individual ratings on independent living, assisted living and memory care. Each community profile also provides an overview of the community including location, amenities and photos, specific accolades and testimonials, and the average price for senior living in that geographic area.

For the full list, visit the 2022 Best Senior Living profiles .

