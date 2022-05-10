Premium Guard Inc. Expands Domestic Operations with Strategic Distribution Investment in Columbus, Ohio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. ( PGI ) www.premiumguard.com , the first-to-market leader and pioneer in aftermarket automotive filtration solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 640,000 square foot distribution center in Columbus, Ohio. The expanded capacity of the new facility will allow PGI to bolster inventory levels with expanded safety stock, supporting improved customer unit fill and key customer service metrics. This strategic investment in domestic distribution capacity will begin operations in July of 2022.

"With the recent acquisition of IPC Global Solutions and the continued growth of our PGI filtration and PWR power steering businesses, we felt now was the time to expand our presence in the Columbus, Ohio market and create additional capacity for our customers" says Anan Bishara, CEO of Premium Guard Inc. "We'll be leveraging the tremendous capabilities of our existing team in Columbus to boost inventory levels and create a state-of-the-art facility with advanced fulfilment capabilities" he continued.

As part of the transition, Premium Guard plans to sublease their existing 185,000 square foot facility in Grove City, Ohio. All distribution and operations personnel at that facility will shift to the new and improved location over the course of the summer months. The state-of-the-art facility will employ innovative product slotting solutions, advanced wireless connectivity, upgraded communications technology and upgraded ERP & WMS systems. This new facility will support PGI brands and private label programs while also facilitating the launch of PGI's heavy-duty filtration program later in 2022.

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in New York City with a main distribution center in Memphis TN, Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage.

