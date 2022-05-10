Tealium Appoints Tony Nadalin to Chief Customer Officer

Nadalin brings 20+ years of experience in tech and operational excellence to leading customer data platform
SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ -- Tealium, the most trusted and world's largest independent customer data platform, today announced it has named Tony Nadalin as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Nadalin brings over 20 years of experience in tech, focused on software-as-a-service (SaaS) sales, customer success, renewals, support and professional services. At Tealium, he will be responsible for scaling customer success, technology and processes while ensuring business goals are realized as the company evolves.
"For businesses to stay at the forefront of their industries, as Tealium is doing, it takes an authentic commitment to customer success and to driving meaningful business outcomes," said Nadalin. "As a company awarded for outstanding customer service, as well as founded on the premise of value realization through improving customer experiences, it goes without saying that customers are a top priority at Tealium. I look forward to working alongside the team and Tealium's global partner network to continuously elevate the experience for our customers."
Tealium has been a trusted provider of customer data solutions for more than a decade, and was recently recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as a 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award finalist for Technology of the Year. Tealium's customer success was also recognized with a 2020 Khoros All-Ways-Connected Community Award, as well as receiving the highest score in Relevance Ring's CDP Buyer's Guide for Account Management in 2019. Tealium continues to be trusted by top businesses worldwide including Microsoft, Hyatt, and Gap to power their customer data strategies.
Nadalin has proven his continuous ability to drive double digit impact in retention and revenue growth through meticulous attention to detail and an "outside-in" customer driven strategy.
"Tony is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of accomplishments in the industry," said Ted Purcell, Chief Revenue Officer at Tealium. "His passion and drive for customer success is evident through his leadership and interactions, and his perspective and ability to execute on strategy are incredibly valuable to Tealium."
Prior to joining Tealium, Nadalin spent four years at Synopsys Inc. as Group Vice President. There, he drove customer retention, growth and advocacy at scale across SMB to large enterprises by ensuring customers achieved their software security goals and realized differentiated value. Prior to Synopsys, Nadalin had global Customer Success responsibilities at both Oracle Marketing Cloud and Marketo.
About Tealium
Tealium connects customer data – spanning web, mobile, offline, and IoT devices — so brands can connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 client-side and server-side vendors and technologies, empowering brands to create a unified, real-time customer data infrastructure. Tealium's customer data solutions encompass tag management, an API hub, a customer data platform with machine learning, and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, and secure. More than 850 businesses worldwide trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com.
