Core Commissions' Launch Package Transforms How Businesses Pay Commissions

A new package from the web-based commission management solution provider immediately benefits sales organizations with a pay-per-rule pricing structure
VANCOUVER, Wash., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Core Commissions, a leading provider of web-based commission management solutions, announces the introduction of its newest solution package, Launch, which delivers immediate benefits to sales organizations with a phased approach to commission software implementation.
Now companies of all sizes can instantly take advantage of Core Commissions' powerful calculation rules engine and web reporting capability without a lengthy implementation process. The plan offers a wide breadth of options to commission administrators but comes with a very economical pay-per-rule pricing plan that starts at just $12 per payee per month.
Immediate generation of payment reporting, automated auditing, dispute management systems, bulk email distribution of reports, and white-labeled web portal access for employees reduces the commission management workload from day one. All of these features are available to Launch subscribers.
"Our Launch program allows organizations to pay only for what they need to automate their unique commission plans," says Core Commissions founder and CEO Kirt Phillips. "It also gives them all the tools they require to boost their commission management process and automate the most time-consuming tasks in days instead of months."
Core Commissions currently offers three solution packages, including Launch, that cater to commission plans of any complexity. The Enterprise package builds on the Launch plan with expanded capabilities and features including integration with other applications. The Managed Services program offers an outsourcing solution to handle some or all of your commission processing tasks.
Media Contact
Clare Goggin Sivits, Core Commissions, 1 3604993335 Ext: 006, clare.sivits@corecommissions.com
SOURCE Core Commissions
