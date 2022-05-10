Vertosa Joins KhuenPhu and Hivi's Effort To Destigmatize And Normalize Cannabis Within the AAPI Community

KhuenPhu and Hivi's Modern Cannabis campaign is an AAPI-led education movement that aims to create a more inclusive and accessible cannabis community.

OAKLAND, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertosa , an Asian-led cannabis infusion technology company, today announced its support for Modern Cannabis, an inclusive educational campaign designed for the AAPI community. Developed in partnership with Vertosa's brand partner, KhuenPhu , a CBD brand built to modernize Asian healing traditions, and HiVi , a digital-first cannabis company changing how conscious consumers discover and adopt cannabis for their wellbeing.The Modern Cannabis campaign is a 360-degree movement that uses print and digital assets to educate older generations and non-English speakers about cannabis' wellness applications.

The campaign features two initiatives. The primary being; Modern Cannabis: A Beginner's Guide to Conscious Consumption, a 200-page handbook available in 12 languages, that will be distributed by supporting AAPI companies. All consumption guidance is verified by Dr. June Chin, an integrative physician with over a decade of medical cannabis experience. Additionally, the campaign's secondary initiative will include a month-long social media campaign that highlights over 40 AAPI female leaders driving change within the industry as entrepreneurs and advocates. Modern Cannabis has already garnered support from over 20 AAPI-owned cannabis brands.

"Modern Cannabis is a labor of love that will revolutionize the cannabis space for our community," said Sysamone Phaphon, founder of KhuenPhu. "As cannabis becomes increasingly accessible, there is an urgent need to destigmatize the plant and educate our community about its holistic benefits. This initiative is just the start of a massive movement to mobilize community support for a plant with boundless potential."

"Vertosa is proud to support KhuenPhu and HiVi as they create a more inclusive industry that is welcoming to all communities," said Dr. Harold Han, Chief Science Officer of Vertosa. "As an AAPI-originated company, this is a particularly important campaign for our team, and we believe these resources will help families find common ground when broaching sensitive topics around cannabis consumption. We are excited to see how both companies will continue pushing boundaries and making this space more accessible to new audiences."

For more information regarding the "Modern Cannabis" movement, please visit AAPICC.com or follow KhuenPhu on Facebook and Instagram as well as HiVi on Facebook and Instagram

