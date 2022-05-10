Rensair raises $7m to establish clean air as a human right

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air purification specialist Rensair has completed a Series A financing round led by Hoxton Ventures. The company - whose over 800 customers include CBRE, Disney, Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo, SNCF, and the UK National Health Service (NHS) - will use the funding to expand its presence across the world, introduce a broader product portfolio with IoT connectivity, and invest in marketing outreach.
Rensair, whose first year's sales were in the millions, is also announcing that it has acquired the air filtration business of AirLabs, a UK and Denmark-based air cleaning and monitoring company. The acquisition brings complementary filtration and IoT technologies, as well as established products such as the compact AirBubbl that supplies purified air to personal spaces and can be fitted to car seat headrests or mounted in driver cabins.
"The pandemic has taught us that we cannot take air quality for granted, but airborne disease transmission is not the only reason to care about air quality", said Christian Hendriksen, Co-founder and CEO at Rensair. "The proliferation of environmental pollutants, a rise in drug-resistant bacteria, and the newly identified threat of airborne microplastics are all reasons to improve Indoor Air Quality."
Founded in May 2020 by Danish twins Christian and Frederik Hendriksen, Rensair is headquartered in London with operations in the UK, Europe, USA and Asia. The company's unique combination of HEPA and UVC technology was originally proven in the Scandinavian healthcare sector and refined over two decades. Applications now extend across all industries, from hospitals, care homes, dental practices and offices, to gyms, entertainment venues and retail outlets.
"Following the latest guidelines from the WHO and governments around the world, commercial buildings are under-ventilated. The same applies in healthcare facilities. New innovative solutions are required to bridge this gap and, with the fundraise and Airlabs asset acquisition completed, Rensair is uniquely positioned to solve this problem."
Heightened awareness of the benefits of Indoor Air Quality have already resulted in a number of high profile initiatives around the world. These include: the White House's 'Clean Air in Buildings Challenge'; the Belgian government's legislative framework to govern indoor air quality in public spaces; and the UK Building Engineering Services Association's campaign to turn healthcare buildings into safe havens. Like clean water from the tap, clean air is now seen as a human right.
"Clean air is of course a defence mechanism against sick building syndrome and absenteeism, but it's much more than that", said Frederik Hendriksen, Co-founder and US CEO at Rensair. "It's been proven to boost productivity and learning and, in one Harvard study, resulted in a 61% increase in cognitive scores. The ROI on Indoor Air Quality is far reaching."
Hussein Kanji, Partner at Hoxton Ventures, said: "Covid has hastened many organisations to proactively address indoor air quality issues to aid in a return to normalcy. Rensair is well positioned to meet the demands for this growing market."
Editor's notes
For more information visit:
Media contact
Patrick Pearson, Head of Communications, Rensair: +44 (0)20 3995 4514 | pp@rensair.com
SOURCE Rensair
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.