Unsilenced Voices' Free Domestic Violence Community Event in Vegas

Global nonprofit brings direct help for abuse victims and education for community groups in Las Vegas Monday, May 23
LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global domestic violence nonprofit Unsilenced Voices (UV) and RayCo Media (RayCo) proudly present A Blanket of Hope: Survivor to Thriver, a free community luncheon in Las Vegas Monday, May 23. UV will bring immediate assistance to abuse survivors; educate the public on building safer communities; and invite fellow organizations to collaborate through volunteerism, donation, or sponsorship.
Singer Sage Waters will perform live. UV Founder Michelle Jewsbury will speak on her own journey from abuse survivor to international philanthropist and how, together, we can build a safer world.
"We're so grateful to our generous corporate sponsors and local partners for helping us end the pain and suffering brought by domestic abuse", says Jewsbury. "We hope survivors in Las Vegas will come out and bravely choose the path to liberation."
UV has partnered with Scars of Survival Magazine as the media partner for A Blanket of Hope. The event is sponsored by ExpertTalk, Ignite Business Acceleration Group, and Lara Portelli. Other local partners include The Shade Tree, Southern Nevada Family Justice Center, the Embracing Project, and The Cupcake Girls.
"The Cupcake Girls is so honored to help provide a safe space for survivors to feel heard, seen, and empowered", says Events Director Mai Tran. Adds Linda Perez, CEO of The Shade Tree, "We all share a passion for providing hope and turning survivors into thrivers!"
Las Vegas is the second stop along UV's national tour, followed by Los Angeles, Tampa, and Montclair, NJ. Register for free here and come out May 23 10-3:30 PT to:
The Blind Center
1001 N Bruce St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Unsilenced Voices
Unsilenced Voices is a global 501(c)3 nonprofit that empowers survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking in multiple countries to live safe, happy lives. For more information, visit www.unsilencedvoices.org.
RayCo Media
RayCo Media builds global, sustainable brands with compelling storytelling, public relations, and Web3-integrated marketing. The Los Angeles-based, full-service agency is spearheading the use of mixed-reality solutions to cultivate a more prosperous and humanitarian future. Learn more at www.raycomedia.net
