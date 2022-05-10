BMC Announces Appointment of Bill Green to its Board of Directors

Green, experienced business leader, joins as Chairman while Bob Beauchamp steps down

HOUSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, announced the appointment of Bill Green, a global business executive and industry visionary, to the BMC Board of Directors, effective May 10, 2022. As Green joins to take on the role of chairman of the board, incumbent Bob Beauchamp steps down and completes his last term as an independent director.

Beauchamp has played a central role in BMC's evolution for over 30 years, serving both as CEO and in the role as board chairman. He concludes his tenure with the BMC Board of Directors, and his role as chairman, effective May 10, 2022.

"We're very fortunate to welcome Bill to our BMC Board of Directors," said Ayman Sayed, president and CEO of BMC. "Bill is a respected business leader with deep experience in our industry. He is well regarded as a technology visionary and has both led and advised some of the world's leading brands in their successful journeys. His expertise and counsel will be critical in his role as chairman as we continue to bring the Autonomous Digital Enterprise to life for ourselves and our customers. With Bill joining, I want to thank Bob Beauchamp for his incredible career at BMC. He has been a constant in driving BMC's ongoing evolution with a leadership voice that has helped transform and reinvent BMC's business to set us up for success. It is with the utmost respect that I thank him for his dedication and service."

"It is a very exciting time for the tech industry," said Green. "BMC's industry strength, incredible leadership team, and fantastic roster of clients demonstrate that the tech industry is thriving. I am honored to join the BMC Board of Directors and be a part of the company's ongoing evolution and success."

Green is the retired chief executive officer and chairman of Accenture where he served since the inception of the board of directors, taking on the role of chairman in 2006. As chair for the board of directors, he worked closely with the leadership team on Accenture's long-term business strategy. During this time, Green also represented Accenture in a number of external venues including the United Nations' Secretary-General's High-Level Group on Sustainable Energy for All, the Initiative for Global Development, and the World Economic Forum's International Business Council. Green continues his strong industry presence with service on the Board of Directors for organizations across industries including Dell Technologies, S&P Global, GTY Technology, Syniti, A360, and Year Up, as well as fulfilling frequent speaker requests at business, technology, and academic forums around the world.

