Principle LTC celebrates National Nurses Week with a C-suite comprised of 80% women leaders, the majority of which are nurses — to deliver the company's mission of 'being innovators in the care we provide, the work culture we create and the partnerships we form.'
KINSTON, N.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle LTC is pleased to celebrate National Nurses Week and announced the company's C-suite is comprised of 80% women leaders, the majority of which are experienced nurses. According to recent national studies, nearly 80 percent of healthcare workers are women, yet they hold fewer than 30 percent of C-level leadership roles. "While we celebrate National Nurses Week, we also have an opportunity to continue the narrative towards changing the gender gap that exists among women executive leadership in healthcare to ensure balance, diversity, and equality among the executive level," said Lynn M. Hood, President & CEO of Principle LTC.
Principle LTC's C-suite of women nurse leaders include:
- Lynn M. Hood, President & Chief Executive Officer
- Joylin Nation, Chief Operating Officer
- Nancy Koha, Chief Process Officer
- Mary Ann Miller, Chief Nursing Officer
Gale Boice, Chief Operating Officer is also part of the C-suite of women leaders for Principle LTC.
The road ahead for the entire skilled nursing industry is complex with changing government regulations, a historic shortage of healthcare workers, and tightening federal reimbursement. Principle LTC's women-led leadership team is committed to providing quality care in a caring environment while facing these challenges head on. "Our industry as a whole must focus on balancing the pillars that support our industry's foundation including safe and quality care, appropriate reimbursement, frontline staff salary increases, and a regulatory environment that acknowledges the impact these last two years of the pandemic have made on all stakeholders," said Hood.
About Principle LTC: Principle LTC provides skilled nursing services (short-term, long-term, and memory care) in three states including, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia across forty-five facilities with approved certificates of need (CON's) for construction of four additional facilities in North Carolina. The company also provides hospice services in North Carolina through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cardinal Hospice Care.
SOURCE Principle LTC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.