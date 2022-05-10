Principle LTC celebrates National Nurses Week with a C-suite comprised of 80% women leaders, the majority of which are nurses — to deliver the company's mission of 'being innovators in the care we provide, the work culture we create and the partnerships we form.'

KINSTON, N.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle LTC is pleased to celebrate National Nurses Week and announced the company's C-suite is comprised of 80% women leaders, the majority of which are experienced nurses. According to recent national studies, nearly 80 percent of healthcare workers are women, yet they hold fewer than 30 percent of C-level leadership roles. "While we celebrate National Nurses Week, we also have an opportunity to continue the narrative towards changing the gender gap that exists among women executive leadership in healthcare to ensure balance, diversity, and equality among the executive level," said Lynn M. Hood, President & CEO of Principle LTC.

Principle LTC's C-suite of women nurse leaders include:

Lynn M. Hood , President & Chief Executive Officer

, President & Chief Executive Officer Joylin Nation , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Nancy Koha , Chief Process Officer

, Chief Process Officer Mary Ann Miller , Chief Nursing Officer

Gale Boice, Chief Operating Officer is also part of the C-suite of women leaders for Principle LTC.

The road ahead for the entire skilled nursing industry is complex with changing government regulations, a historic shortage of healthcare workers, and tightening federal reimbursement. Principle LTC's women-led leadership team is committed to providing quality care in a caring environment while facing these challenges head on. "Our industry as a whole must focus on balancing the pillars that support our industry's foundation including safe and quality care, appropriate reimbursement, frontline staff salary increases, and a regulatory environment that acknowledges the impact these last two years of the pandemic have made on all stakeholders," said Hood.

About Principle LTC: Principle LTC provides skilled nursing services (short-term, long-term, and memory care) in three states including, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia across forty-five facilities with approved certificates of need (CON's) for construction of four additional facilities in North Carolina. The company also provides hospice services in North Carolina through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cardinal Hospice Care.

