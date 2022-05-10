Cyberpion Bolsters Executive Leadership to Propel External Attack Surface Management

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberpion, a cybersecurity leader in external attack surface management (EASM), announced today the appointment of Tamir Hardof as Chief Marketing Officer and Michael Groskop as Chief Product Officer to guide the company in its next growth phase following its recent $27M in Series A funding.
In his new role, Hardof will lead corporate, product, and partner marketing, including branding, demand generation, and sales development. Hardof comes to Cyberpion with more than 20 years' experience marketing enterprise security products at multiple startups and public companies. He was previously CMO at Axis Security, and also held marketing leadership positions at White Hat Security, Kenna Security, Fortinet and Check Point Software.
"External attack surface management has swiftly emerged as a critical cybersecurity domain," said Hardof. "Cyberpion's team has excelled in staking their position at the forefront of this rapidly growing sector, and I'm excited to work with them to develop the company into a thought and market leader in the field."
Groskop is in charge of leading the product strategy of Cyberpion's EASM platform. Prior to joining Cyberpion, Groskop was VP Product Management Portfolio at Radware, and has held a variety of senior software management roles at Protegrity and Kavado.
Groskop comments, "The digital supply chain of an enterprise is extremely complex and ever-growing due to accelerated digitization and adoption of cloud services. It is imperative that we continue to evolve our technology to expand visibility into companies' unknown, unmanaged and uncontrolled IT while simplifying attack surface reduction and threat prevention at enterprise scale. I'm delighted to join the team as we continue to lead the way in one of the fastest growing areas of cybersecurity."
"We're very pleased to welcome both Tamir and Michael on board as we build on our success, further developing our platform capabilities, and expanding go-to-market activities across core regions and verticals," says Dr. Nethanel Gelernter, Founder and CEO, Cyberpion. "Both executives bring invaluable experience to the team as we help enterprises reduce the risk exposure across their external attack surface and interconnected digital supply chains."
Cyberpion's platform continuously performs extended discovery and vulnerability assessments on all of the enterprise's external-facing assets, connections and third-party platform dependencies, far beyond the coverage of other security tools. Establishing a comprehensive, up-to-date, prioritized and actionable vulnerability inventory, the platform provides security teams with clear indications of high priority threats, and the actions that should be taken to resolve them before they can be exploited. With prevention from day one and no installation, configurations or modifications required to existing IT, Cyberpion leverages machine learning to provide automatic protection with zero human intervention.
About Cyberpion
Cyberpion solves the rising cybersecurity challenge of understanding the risks and vulnerabilities of connected online assets that form your external attack surface. We strengthen your security posture by continuously discovering, inventorizing, monitoring and assessing the threat vectors present throughout online ecosystems outside the traditional security perimeter to prevent attacks. The company is privately held with funding led by U.S. Venture Partners, Team8 and Hyperwise. To learn more, visit cyberpion.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
