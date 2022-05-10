Brown & Brown Absence Services Group appoints Claire Rouge as vice president of human resources

Leading disability solutions and the advisory services provider appoints 20-year human resources veteran to enhance teammate engagement and drive continued growth.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO, is pleased to announce the appointment of Claire Rouge to the role of vice president of human resources.

Ms. Rouge is a seasoned HR professional with nearly 20 years of experience in talent management, employee relations and human resources operations. In her most recent role, she oversaw organizational design, engagement efforts, employer branding, HR systems, performance management, leadership development, compliance, benefits administration, talent selection, learning & development and more in a multi-site, multi-state environment.

As the vice president of human resources, Ms. Rouge will be responsible for overseeing the recruiting and onboarding of new teammates, curating initiatives designed to increase teammate engagement as well as connections to leadership and strategic planning for organizational growth.

On joining the firm, Ms. Rouge notes, "I am thrilled to be joining a dynamic, growing organization like Brown & Brown Absence Services Group! The company has developed a vibrant culture, and I'm excited to get to know my fellow teammates better. I look forward to driving further teammate engagement and positioning Brown & Brown Absence Services Group as a great place to work and employer of choice well into the future."

"Claire's extensive experience in human resources and employee relations will be invaluable to our organization," said Michael Shunney, chief executive officer of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group. "She has deep insight into creating positive teammate experiences and will undoubtedly play a critical role in the future of our organization as we look to support our growing suite of services with top tier talent and an engaging, collaborative work environment."

To learn more about Ms. Rouge and the services of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, visit bbabsence.com.

About Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC

Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC, is focused on adding value across the absence continuum. We bring industry-wide experience and extensive capabilities to deliver value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities. Our solutions include SSDI advocacy, medical file review, clinical services, advisory services, recovery services, claims management, talent solutions and consultative solutions. Aevo Services, an affiliate of Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, provides Medicare eligibility and policy decision advisory services. For more information, please visit bbabsence.com.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With more than 12,000 teammates in 350+ locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

Media Contact

Courtney Scott, Brown & Brown Absence Services, 1 6173088697, cscott@bbabsence.com

SOURCE Brown & Brown Absence Services