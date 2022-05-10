Compliancy Group Earns Spot on Inc.'s List of Best Workplaces Three Years in a Row

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list for the third consecutive year. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"It is an honor to lead a group of such amazing people. Our corporate culture has always been a top priority for our business. We believe in open communication between all members of staff and management. When employees are happy and can share their ideas freely business thrives" – Marc Haskelson, President & CEO, Compliancy Group.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group gives healthcare professionals confidence in their compliance plan, increasing client loyalty, and profitability of their business while reducing risk. Find out more about Compliancy Group and HIPAA compliance.

Interested in a career with Compliancy Group? Check out our careers page!

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

CONTACT: Monica Mccormack, mmccormack@compliancygroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compliancy-group-earns-spot-on-incs-list-of-best-workplaces-three-years-in-a-row-301543782.html

SOURCE Compliancy Group