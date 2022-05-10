Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter PROCOMER Selects InetSoft for Ad Hoc Reporting

Cites self-service and flexible pricing structures as reasons for selection
PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InetSoft Technology, a pioneer in data intelligence, analytics, and reporting, announced that Costa Rican foreign trade promoter PROCOMER has selected InetSoft's Style Report, for internal ad hoc reporting.
Costa Rican foreign trade promoter PROCOMER is the pillar of support for Costa Rican companies, especially for micro, small and medium-sized companies, throughout their internationalization process to conquer international markets. They also simplify and facilitate export procedures and generate export chains. For this, they develop market studies that serve as a guide for country decision making and as a tool for exporters. In 24 years of existence, PROCOMER has taken the lead in country projects such as the creation of the country brand essential COSTA RICA and the Single Window System of Foreign Trade (VUCE) 2.0. At the moment they are working on a very modern digital tool that will contain the entire Costa Rican export offer and that will be very useful to national exporters and international buyers to carry out business.
Procomer wanted to provide their end users with an on premise ad hoc reporting tool that could pull data from their SQL Server Database. Features such as a user administration module and transaction logging were important requirements. There were also budgetary restrictions, so Procomer wanted a service that they could begin with as a subscription based small deployment, with the option to add users later on as their reporting budget expanded.
"Whatever your budget, InetSoft has a pricing structure that will work for you," expresses Mark Flaherty, CMO at InetSoft. "With different pricing models for cloud, on-premise, and OEM deployments, InetSoft licenses are always customized for each customer, according to usage and data needs."
InetSoft's Style Report is a data intelligence platform. At its foundation is a powerful data mashup engine that enables fast and flexible transformation of data from disparate sources, which can either supplement or obviate a data warehouse solution. At the development level, a unified interface allows for easy and advanced data manipulation and design of paginated and ad hoc reports. At the consumption level, self-service is maximized for a range of users, from casual business or consumer-type browsers, to power users and data scientists. As a cloud-ready, fully scalable enterprise-grade platform with granular security, multi-tenancy support, and multiple integration points, it serves both enterprises and solution providers. In either environment, ease of deployment and ease of use are chief development principles that help lower the time investment and total cost of ownership - and make the solution attractive to organizations of any size, with or without BI expertise.
About PROCOMER
About InetSoft
Since 1996, InetSoft has been delivering easy, agile, and robust business intelligence software that makes it possible for organizations and solution providers of all sizes to deploy or embed full-featured business intelligence solutions. At the core of the platform is a data mashup and transformation engine that can preclude the need for data warehouse and data preparation expenses. Application highlights include visually-compelling interactive dashboards, pixel-perfect production reporting, and machine learning functionality accessible to non-data scientists. All of these capabilities combine to allow a maximum degree of self-service that benefits the average business user, the IT administrator, and the developer. InetSoft's solutions have been deployed at over 5,000 organizations worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 companies, spanning all types of industries.
