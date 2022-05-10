NORTHCLIFF APPOINTS EXECUTIVES

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") NCF is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Ing as President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Luqman Khan as Chief Financial Officer.
Andrew Ing has served as Interim CEO of the Company since June 2020. Mr. Ing holds Chartered Professional Accountant and Corporate Finance designations, as well as specialized designations in corporate governance and the strategic management of information technology. He has more than 15 years of experience in the natural resources sector, focusing on corporate development activities with an emphasis on capital finance, business agreement negotiations and risk management. He previously held positions with professional services firms PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, providing advisory services to mining companies in Asia, Europe and the Americas.
Luqman Khan has served as Interim CFO of the Company since June 2020, Mr. Khan is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA CGA), with more than 25 years of professional experience in financial reporting and business management and is currently the CFO of RE Royalties Ltd. and Electric Royalties Ltd., both listed on the TSXV. For the past decade, he has served in various controllership and CFO positions with publicly traded companies.
About Northcliff Resources Ltd.
Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. For further details on Northcliff and the Sisson Project, please visit www.northcliffresources.com or contact Investor Services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Marchand Snyman
Chairman
SOURCE Northcliff Resources Ltd.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.