Latin America Light Vehicle Market Report 2022: Geopolitical Chaos due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Directly Impacted Light Vehicle (LV) Sales

In 2020, there was a 26.8% drop in total LATAM passenger vehicle sales, equivalent to a reduction of 1.5 million units.
The Brazilian market was responsible for the largest drop in units, reaching 710,000 units less than 2019, followed by Mexico's 368,000 unit drop. The automakers had different strategies for this period, from closing plants to developing digital solutions to increase sales.
In this research service, the report analyzes the PV market outlook for 2021. The market is expected to grow 16.3%, reaching more than 4.9 million units. Estimates show that Ecuador will be the strongest at a projected growth of 47.1%.
It will be followed by Chile's 46.4% and Uruguay's 36.8% increase in sales. In 2021, the largest markets in the region should be Brazil, with 11.4% growth, and Mexico, with 12.8% growth.
One of the trends analyzed in this study is the rising penetration of Chinese OEMs in the LATAM markets.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current status of the Latin American light vehicles market? What is the forecast for 2021?
- What are the key disruptive trends impacting the regional market? Which are the growth opportunities to be capitalized on?
- How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the LATAM PV market?
- What is the status of electro-mobility and mobility services markets in LATAM?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Light Vehicles
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- 2020 Key Highlights
- Challenges Facing the LATAM Automotive Industry due to COVID-19
- 2020 Light Vehicles, Actuals versus Forecast
- Top Predictions for 2021
3. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
4. Key Snapshots, Light Vehicles
- Light Vehicles, Snapshot of the Decade
- PV by Country, Regional Snapshot
- Light Vehicles by Country, Comparative Analysis
- Light Vehicles, Quarterly Snapshot
- Light Vehicles by Segment, Penetration Rate
5. Regional Spotlight
- Argentina, Quarterly Sales Analysis
- Argentina, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
- Brazil, Quarterly Sales Analysis
- Brazil, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
- Chile, Quarterly Sales Analysis
- Chile, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
- Colombia, Quarterly Sales Analysis
- Colombia, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
- Ecuador, Quarterly Sales Analysis
- Ecuador, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
- Mexico, Quarterly Sales Analysis
- Mexico, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
- Paraguay, Quarterly Sales Analysis
- Paraguay, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
- Peru, Quarterly Sales Analysis
- Peru, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
- Puerto Rico, Quarterly Sales Analysis
- Puerto Rico, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
- Uruguay, Quarterly Sales Analysis
- Uruguay, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis
6. Key Trends Impacting LATAM Light Vehicles
- Key LATAM Transformative Factors for 2020
- Trend 1 - Rising Penetration of Chinese OEMs in LATAM
- Trend 2 - Regional Trade Treaties on the Agenda
- Trend 3 - Changing Mobility Patterns
- Trend 4 - EV Market Takes Off
- Trend 5 - Safety & ADAS Features on the Rise
- Trend 6 - Connectivity Services
- Trend 7 - Powertrain Diversification
- Trend 8 - Rise of Corporate Mobility Solutions
7. New Regional Trade Treaties Outlook, LATAM Light Vehicles
- USMCA Outlook
- Pacific Alliance Outlook
- MERCOSUR Outlook
- Case Study - MERCOSUR-EU Agreement
8. New Mobility Outlook, LATAM Light Vehicles
- Ride-on-demand Services in Latin America
- Carsharing in Latin America
- Shared Electric Scooters in Latin America
- Bikesharing in Latin America
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Development of Partnerships with Companies in the EV Ecosystem for Light Vehicles
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Increased SUV Interest in LATAM for Light Vehicles
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Increase of Electrified Offers for Light Vehicles
10. Key Conclusions
- Key Conclusions and 2021 Outlook
11. Appendix
