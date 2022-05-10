SOUTHERN FIRST AWARDED RAYMOND JAMES COMMUNITY BANKERS CUP, RECOGNIZED IN TOP 10% OF COMMUNITY BANKS FOR 2021 PERFORMANCE

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. SFST, holding company for Southern First Bank, was awarded the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for its 2021 performance.
Each year, Raymond James, a leading diversified financial services company, evaluates community banks based on various profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics. Of the 229 community banks considered, the top 10% demonstrated excellence in six financial performance and stability measures: nonperforming assets to loans and real estate owned, five-year average core deposit percentage, net interest margin, efficiency ratio, return on average assets, and return on average tangible common equity.
The tenth annual Raymond James Community Bankers Cup was presented to 23 banks that performed in the top 10% of community banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2021. Of the banks awarded, Southern First was ranked no. 6 in overall performance and the only bank headquartered in South Carolina to be recognized.
"This accomplishment speaks to the value of our relationship-first approach to banking. Congratulations to our team on this incredible recognition and thank you to our clients for the privilege of serving you," stated Art Seaver, the company's Chief Executive Officer.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $3.1 billion and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.
Media Contact:
Art Seaver,
(864)-679-9010
SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.