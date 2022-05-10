Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Steer Portable Isolation Room Sales Past US$ 66.5 Bn by 2032

Portable Isolation Rooms to Contribute Nearly Four-Fifth of Total Sales by 2032
Fact.MR latest report provides an in-depth analysis of the global portable isolation room market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The study highlights various growth drivers that are influencing the demand and sales. It also uncovers hidden opportunities across various segments in terms of product, occupancy, sales channel, and region.
NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable isolation room market was valued at US$ 43.5 Mn in 2021. Amid surging prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide, overall demand is forecast to grow at a 4.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, surpassing US$ 66.5 Mn by 2032.
Portable isolation rooms are specially designed rooms for safe isolation of infected/contaminated/suspected patients of infectious diseases like tuberculosis, COVID-19, Ebola, and viral flu. They have become ideal alternatives to conventional and fixed isolation rooms on account of their cost and space-effective features.
Rising prevalence of infectious diseases, coupled with increasing efforts of healthcare professionals to effectively transport symptomatic patients is acting as a catalyst for the growth in the portable isolation room market.
Similarly, the introduction of innovative portable isolation rooms and portable isolation pods will continue creating opportunities for growth for the manufacturers during the assessment period.
For More Information into the Market, Ask for Sample Copy of this Report!
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7253
Portable isolation rooms and pods are ideal for usage across countries that lack proper healthcare infrastructure. They have become highly sought-after solutions used during emergency situations.
Growing demand for identification, containment, and treatment of patients suffering from highly contagious infectious diseases is expected to create sales prospects for portable isolation rooms in the forthcoming years.
Demand for portable isolation is expected to remain high across developed nations like the U.S. and the U.K. due to increasing incidence of infectious diseases, and rapidly expanding healthcare sector.
In terms of product type, portable isolation rooms segment leads the global portable isolation room market, accounting for around 75.5% share in 2022.
Regionally, North America will continue to dominate the global portable isolation rooms market, accounting for 23.3% share in 2022. Growth in the market is driven by increasing expenditure on healthcare services, the presence of leading market players, and rising adoption of portable isolation rooms and pods in military and defense sector.
Report Attributes
Details
Base Year Value (2021A)
US$ 43.1 Mn
Estimated Year Value (2022E)
US$ 43.5 Mn
Projected Year Value (2032F)
US$ 66.5 Mn
Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)
CAGR 4.4%
Key Takeaways:
- Based on product, sales in the portable isolation rooms segment will increase at a 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period.
- In terms of occupancy, the single occupancy segment is expected to dominate the market with around 64.6% share in 2022, with demand growing at a 4.5% CAGR through 2032.
- Amid ongoing expansion in the healthcare sector, sales in the North America portable isolation room market are projected to grow at a 5% CAGR over the forecast period.
- The U.S portable isolation room market is projected to account for 17.7% of the North America market share in 2022, with sales increasing at a 5.3% CAGR.
- China is expected to account for 11.1% of the East Asia portable isolation room market share in 2022.
Growth Drivers:
- Rising need for isolating symptomatic or suspected patients suffering from infectious diseases is anticipated to boost sales in the market.
- Increasing investments by government and private organizations for the modernization of healthcare infrastructure is likely to create opportunities for growth in the market.
- Innovations in design, technology, and size of portable isolation rooms will augment the growth in the market.
Restraints:
- High cost of portable isolation rooms is expected to limit sales in the market.
To Gain In-Depth Insights on Portable Isolation Room Market, Request Methodology at
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7253
Competitive Landscape:
Key manufacturers operating in the portable isolation room market are launching novel infection prevention portable isolation rooms with additional features. Furthermore, they are adopting various strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their global footprint.
For instance,
- In November 2021, GAMA Healthcare announced the international launch of the world's first portable isolation solution called "Rediroom".
Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR
- Gama Healthcare
- Biobase
- Ice Make Refrigeration Limited Company
- Adart publicity
- ISOVAC
- ATA MEDICAL
- MECART PORTAFAB
- ESCOAESTER
- TINPENG
- Blumed Response System
- American Biomedical Group
More Valuable Insights on Portable Isolation Room Market
In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global portable isolation room market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also highlights key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing sales in the portable isolation room market through detailed segmentation as follows:
- Portable Isolation Rooms
- Portable Isolation Pods
- Single Occupancy Portable Isolation Rooms
- Multiple Occupancy Portable Isolation Rooms
- Direct Sales of Portable Isolation Rooms
- Indirect Sales of Portable Isolation Rooms
- North America Portable Isolation Rooms Market
- Latin America Portable Isolation Rooms Market
- Europe Portable Isolation Rooms Market
- East Asia Portable Isolation Rooms Market
- South Asia & ASEAN Portable Isolation Rooms Market
- Oceania Portable Isolation Rooms Market
- MEA Portable Isolation Rooms Market
Key Questions Covered in the Portable Isolation room Market Report
- What will be the demand outlook of the portable isolation room market in 2022?
- What is the projected growth rate of the global portable isolation room market during 2022-2032?
- Which are the key drivers bolstering growth in the portable isolation room market?
- Which factors are hindering the growth in the portable isolation room market?
- Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global portable isolation room market during 2022-2032?
Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain
Patient Positioning System Market: The global demand for patient positioning systems was valued at US$ 1 Bn in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 and 2031, surpassing over US$ 1.5 Billion by 2032. Growth in the market is driven by rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing hospitalization of patients, rising number of surgeries being performed worldwide and advancements in patient positioning systems.
Oral Irrigator Market: Fact.MR predicts a positive growth trajectory for oral irrigator market owing to the rising need for maintaining proper hygiene and oral health. Moreover, rising prevalence of periodontal diseases like gingivitis and periodontitis is expected to fuel the adoption of oral irrigators during the forecast period.
Genetic Testing Panels Market: Demand for genetic testing panels is projected to increase at a substantial pace during the forecast period, owing to the rising incidence of cancer and genetic diseases, growing health awareness among people, advancements in diagnostic technology, and increasing investments in medical research.
About Fact.MR
Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical, and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.
Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com
SOURCE Fact.MR
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.