Health Beverages Market Value in India to rise by USD 3.84 Billion | Packaged fresh fruit segment to observe high growth | Technavio

Frequently asked questions about this report:
What is the forecasted growth in the health beverages market in India?
The health beverages market size in India is expected to grow by USD 3.84 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.89%.
What is the YOY growth rate of the health beverages market in 2022?
The health beverages market in India is expected to witness a YOY growth rate of 9.38% in 2022.
Which segment based on the type accounted for the largest market share in 2021?
Based on the type, the packaged fresh fruit juice segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021.
Who are the key players in the market?
Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, and The Coca-Cola Co. are identified as the key players in the Indian market.
What factors are driving the health beverages market growth?
The increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of health beverages is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.
Competitive Analysis
The health beverages market in India is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of many local and well-established players. Vendors operating in the market are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches and mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Abbott Laboratories acquired Walk Vascular LLC, a commercial-stage medical device company.
Some of the recent developments in the vendor landscape in terms of product launches and M&As include:
Key product offerings:
Abbott Laboratories: The company offers health beverages products such as Ensure, Glucerna, and Nepro.
Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.: The company offers health beverages products such as Solmiko, Provon, and Avonlac.
GNC Holdings Inc.: The company offers health beverages products such as Aloe vera juice.
Mergers and Acquisitions:
- In September 2021, Abbott Laboratories acquired Walk Vascular LLC, a commercial-stage medical device company.
- In August 2020, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. acquired Foodarom, a Canadian-based custom flavor designer and manufacturer servicing the food.
- In April 2021, The Coca-Cola Co. partnered with AB InBev, Unilever, and Colgate Palmolive to Spur the next generation of sustainability innovations. In September 2020, the company partnered with Global Citizen for Global Goal Live.
This report can be customized as per your specific requirements. Our analysts can break down market segmentation for requested regions and segments. The report can also be customized to provide you with detailed profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and products offered by vendors.
Health Beverages Market in India: Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.89%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.84 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.38
Regional analysis
India
Performing market contribution
India at 100%
Key consumer countries
India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, and The Coca-Cola Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Packaged fresh fruit and vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Functional beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Nutritional beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.
- GNC Holdings Inc.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Monster Beverage Corp.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Red Bull GmbH
- The Coca-Cola Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
