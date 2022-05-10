Rapid Phone Center Wins Gold Stevie® Customer Service Award in The 2022 American Business Awards®

The RAPID Customer Experience Team Receives Customer Service Team of the Year Award
CHEYENNE, Wyo., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Phone Center (Rapid), a call center that provides affordable, dependable, accountable, concierge-level multilingual inbound and outbound services to customers worldwide, is pleased to announce that Rapid was honored to receive a Gold Stevie® Award for Customer Service Team of the Year – Business Services in the Customer Services Awards Category of The 2022 American Business Awards®.
Rapid helped one of its clients to transform a variety of well-known, newly acquired brick-and-mortar stores and brands that had closed their physical stores into thriving e-commerce businesses. As a result, Rapid ramped up a team to work quickly and strategically to aid its client and build the successful businesses they envisioned.
By investing in technology and people to enhance the customer experience and brand loyalty, Rapid developed reporting and real-time analytics. These capabilities enabled Rapid's client to stay in front of the business by making precise, immediate, and well-informed decisions while constantly evaluating the customer experience and performance to ensure growth and customer satisfaction.
Highlights of some feedback from the judges:
"I liked how Rapid Phone Center successfully scaled a 100+ highly skilled employee operation for eight new e-commerce business verticals in two years."
- "This is a fantastic case study that demonstrates a great job of anticipating your customers' needs and applying your industry knowledge."
- "…Good examples showing providing better customer service."
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA
About Rapid Phone Center
Rapid Phone Center is a U.S.-based call center that provides 24/7 call center services in multiple languages, including inbound customer service, outbound sales calls, email and chat support, and much more.
Website: https://www.rapidphonecenter.com
