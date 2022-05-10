Appcast Recognized as a Top U.S. Workplace by Inc. Magazine for the Second Year in a Row

Appcast's supportive and engaging work culture ranks among highest-scoring U.S. businesses on Inc. magazine's prestigious "Best Workplaces" list for 2022

LEBANON, N.H., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, today announced that it has been named to Inc. magazine's 2022 "Best Workplaces" list. Based on employee feedback, the annual list recognizes American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

In a time when employee recruitment and retention is extremely challenging, Appcast joins an elite group on Inc. magazine's "Best Workplaces" list that has been able to maintain employee satisfaction in a market saturated with opportunities. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

The survey findings show that over 98% of Appcast employees are engaged, with 93% characterized as highly engaged. Eighty-eight percent of both male and female employees see professional growth and career development opportunities at Appcast, highlighting the company's dedication to supporting learning and professional development opportunities for all employees. Further, the survey upholds that Appcast fosters an engaging work environment for employees with notably high engagement rates across all age groups.

Appcast places a strong focus on company culture and has made great efforts to create a unique and welcoming environment where employees feel empowered, valued and part of company success. In addition to programs that support employees, like an annual professional development stipend, regular performance reviews and one-on-one check-ins between managers and employees, Appcast takes every opportunity to celebrate its team. As an example, when three recent Appcast hires were devastated to learn their university's graduation ceremony was canceled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Appcast sprang into action to host an in-office graduation complete with caps, gowns and a champagne toast.

"Earning a spot on Inc. magazine's 'Best Workplaces' list two years in a row – especially these two very challenging years – is an honor we deeply value. The word 'supportive' was the most used in describing our culture, and it's humbling," said Chris Forman, CEO and founder of Appcast. "We can't deliver leading recruitment technology solutions without first building up our own culture. It's an honor to be recognized for prioritizing our people, creating paths for their growth and development and enhancing the workplace experience in a way that's meaningful and beneficial to all our employees."

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

About Appcast

Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services manage job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass. and New Brunswick, Canada, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit http://www.QuantumWorkplace.com.

