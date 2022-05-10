HUGS Announces Brand Launch and Charitable Efforts to Give Back To LGBTQ+ Community

HUGS donates $1 for Each Jar Sold to Charity in June in honor of Pride month

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUGS, the newest cannabis retail brand under MWG Holdings Group, Inc. ("MWG"), is launching their first products for PRIDE month. As part of the launch, the brand is donating $1 from every HUGS 3.5g jar sold in June to the Sacramento LGBT Community Center. The HUGS brand debuts with their first three limited-edition premium indoor flower strains aptly named Rainbow Sherbet, Same-Sex Wedding Cake, and Banana Envy. Each strain is available in full 1g prerolls and 3.5g jars in dispensaries throughout California.

"Timing the launch of our new HUGS premium, indoor, flower brand with Pride Month is a match made in heaven," said Denyelle Bruno, CEO of MWG. "I couldn't be more excited for everyone to try this fantastic product. Our playful, Pride SKUs are just the beginning. Our new HUGS brand was created with the end user in mind and it's perfect for the cannabis beginner and even better for the cannabis connoisseur. HUGS is cannabis for everyone. We can't wait for you to try it."

The HUGS Pride-focused strains were cultivated from Fireworx Farms, MWG's award-winning Sacramento grow. HUGS cannabis launches in June with PRIDE SKUs for a reason. HUGS is a place where Everyone's Welcome. The flower names, Rainbow Sherbet, Same-Sex Wedding Cake, and Banana Envy are perfectly aligned with their charmingly rebellious spirit and mission of inclusion.

The Sacramento LGBT Community Center has been supporting the health and wellness of the most marginalized for over 40 years so that LGBTQ+ people can thrive. They advocate for equality and justice while working to build a culturally rich LGBTQ+ community. To learn more about Sacramento LGBT Community Center or donate please visit https://saccenter.org/.

About HUGS Cannabis

At HUGS, our mission is to make the world a more comfortable place. As the newest cannabis brand under MWG Holdings, Inc., HUGS will offer a quality-focused portfolio of inhalable products including flower, vape and prerolls and concentrates. HUGS is available for sale statewide through Metta Distribution.

To learn more about HUGS Cannabis, visit hugscalifornia.com and on Instagram @hugscalifornia.

