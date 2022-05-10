EMERGE Schedules Q1 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. ECOM ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a leading acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, today announced that it will announce its first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 30, 2022, before market open. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its financial results on the same day at 8:30am ET. The call will be hosted by Ghassan Halazon, Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Leong, Chief Financial Officer.
Emerge Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call Details:
Date: May 30, 2022
Time: 8:30am ET
Dial-In Number: (416) 764-8650 or (888) 664-6383
Conference ID: 73438507
Replay Dial-In: 1-888-390-0541 (playback 438507 #)
Expires June 13, 2022
Webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1548276&tp_key=aa54b7833a
About EMERGE
EMERGE Commerce Ltd is a diversified acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to pet products, premium meat, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Our portfolio houses some of North America's most coveted online destinations including WholesalePet.com, trulocal.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarinvoreClub.co, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.
To learn more about EMERGE, visit https://www.emerge-brands.com/
Cautionary notice
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE EMERGE Commerce Ltd.
