VOX PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT & EXPLORATION UPDATES

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Vox Royalty Corp. VOX VOXCF ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused precious metals royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners Northern Star Resources Limited NST ("Northern Star"), Jangada Mines plc JAN ("Jangada"), Black Cat Syndicate Limited BC ("Black Cat"), and Gold Standard Ventures Corp. GSV ("Gold Standard Ventures").

Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer stated: "The Vox portfolio has continued to rapidly develop through drilling, engineering and pre-stripping over the past month, with a key highlight being commencement of mining activities at the Otto Bore gold project by Northern Star. The robust economics of the Pitombeiras Vanadium technical report continue to support Vox management's confidence around this exciting vanadium project. We eagerly anticipate the outcomes of Black Cat's toll milling tender at the Bulong project, with potential to commence mining at the high grade royalty-linked Myhree deposit in late 2022. Based on these updates we expect multiple construction decisions in the second half of 2022 which will unlock incremental royalty revenue for 2023 and beyond."

Key Development Updates

Pre-stripping and open pit mining preparation commencement at the Otto Bore gold project by Northern Star;

Updated feasibility-level engineering technical report for the Pitombeiras vanadium project by Jangada;

Acquisition of Paulsens gold mine by Black Cat, reprioritizing Vox's Merlin and Electric Dingo gold royalty projects and an update on Bulong development timing; and

5,700m drilling planned by Gold Standard Ventures at Railroad Pinion gold project in Nevada from May 2022 onwards, with a second stage exploration program to be completed in the Fall and Winter of 2022.

Otto Bore (Development – Australia ) – Pre-Stripping and Open Pit Mining Preparation Commencement

Vox holds a 2.5% net smelter return royalty (between 42koz – 100koz cumulative production) over the Otto Bore gold project in Western Australia, acquired in conjunction with the producing Janet Ivy / Binduli North gold royalty in March 2021;

On April 27, 2022 and May 3, 2022, Northern Star announced that:

and , Northern Star announced that: Preparation for open pit mining operations at the Otto Bore deposit have commenced, confirmed by open pit pre-stripping observed by Vox management via satellite imagery;



All required environment studies have been completed and relevant vegetation clearance and a dewatering permit has been granted. The Mining Proposal has been approved, however it will be revised and resubmitted to accommodate extension of the new reserve pit;



An average gold recovery for the Otto Bore deposit is estimated at 94% based on met testwork and ongoing long term actual average recovery data collected at the Thunderbox plant. Metallurgical testwork has been carried out on samples from the Otto Bore deposit by processing and test lab, with suggested recoveries could go as high as 97% hence the estimated recovery is in line with expectation; and



Northern Star is currently exploring proximal to the Otto Bore deposit and is working on an exploration program which will test the lateral and down dip extents of the Otto Bore mineral resource.

Vox Management Summary: The Otto Bore royalty was acquired for a small fraction of the purchase price in Vox's March 2021 royalty portfolio transaction with Horizon Minerals, with the majority of the purchase price allocated to the Janet Ivy gold royalty (which is the subject of a major A$462M expansion by Zijin Mining). Otto Bore has been fast-tracked by Northern Star ahead of Vox management expectations and is now expected to generate attractive revenues for Vox shareholders in 2023.

Pitombeiras (Pre-Feasibility – Brazil ) – Technical Report and Feasibility update(1)

Vox holds a 1% net smelter return royalty over the Pitombeiras vanadium-titanium-iron ore project in Brazil ;

On April 21, 2022, Jangada announced that:

, Jangada announced that: It has updated the Pitombeiras technical report, which supersedes the Preliminary Economic Assessment published in 2021;



The updated technical report includes the titanium component at the project and provides for the following updated results:



100.3% post-tax IRR;





US$96.5 million post-tax NPV at an 8% discount rate;

post-tax NPV at an 8% discount rate;



All-in capital expenditure totalling US$18.5 million ;

;



Post-tax payback period of 13 months;





Life of Mine (" LOM ") approximately 9 years based on the current estimated minable resource of 5.5Mt, producing total forecast tonnages produced of 1.74Mt Fe / V 2 O 5 and 66kt TiO 2 ;

") approximately 9 years based on the current estimated minable resource of 5.5Mt, producing total forecast tonnages produced of 1.74Mt Fe / V O and 66kt TiO ;



US$415 million total gross revenue, applicable to the 1% net smelter royalty; and

total gross revenue, applicable to the 1% net smelter royalty; and



Exploration potential to increase LOM remains open.



Finalisation of the Pitombeiras feasibility study is subject to completion of the titanium by-product credit analysis, which is expected to improve the overall project economics.

Vox Management Summary: This technical report outlined a post-tax payback period of 13 months, which is extremely short for modern mining projects, further confirming Vox management's positive expectations about the near-term development likelihood of the Pitombeiras project. Despite the titanium-related scope changes, we still expect a construction decision later in 2022 for this rapidly-advancing vanadium project.

Bulong (Pre-Construction – Australia ) – Production Timing Guidance and Royalty Project Acquisition

Vox holds a 1% net smelter return royalty over part of the Bulong gold project in Western Australia ;

On April 19, 2022, Black Cat announced that:

It has entered into binding agreements to acquire 100% of the high-grade Coyote and Paulsens gold operations from Northern Star for total consideration of up to A$44.5 million (cash, stock and contingent deferred cash);

(cash, stock and contingent deferred cash);

Vox holds a 0.75% gross revenue royalty (>250koz cumulative production) over the Merlin gold deposit, and a 1.75% gross revenue royalty (>250koz cumulative production hurdle that is combined with the Ashburton gold royalty) over the Electric Dingo gold deposit. Both royalties form part of the Paulsens gold operation purchased by Black Cat; and



Highlights of the transaction include:



Commencement of a substantial exploration program over near-mine & regional targets; and





Target decision to mine at Paulsens within 18 – 24 months.

In its April 21, 2022 , investor presentation, Black Cat highlighted that:

, investor presentation, Black Cat highlighted that: As a result of Black Cat's acquisition of the Coyote and Paulsens gold operations, it is now intended that the Bulong project will be mined by Black Cat and toll-treated at an existing gold mill near Kalgoorlie;



Black Cat is currently undertaking a tender to mine and toll-treat the fully approved royalty-linked Myhree open pit with interested toll milling parties around Kalgoorlie; and



If acceptable toll milling terms are agreed, Black Cat will mine Myhree during 2022/23;

Vox Management Summary: Black Cat's strategic acquisition of the Paulsens gold mine unlocks the previously-dormant Merlin and Electric Dingo royalty deposits (attached to Vox's Ashburton royalty), which are both proximate to the Paulsens mine processing infrastructure. Vox management remains confident that the toll milling tender for the Myhree deposit presents strong potential for Bulong-linked royalty revenue from 2023 onwards.

South Railroad (Feasibility – Nevada, USA ) – 2022 Exploration Program & Resource Update Timing

Vox holds a 0.633% net smelter return royalty with advance minimum royalty payments over key portions of the South Railroad gold project, which is located in Nevada's prolific Carlin Trend ;

On April 18, 2022, Gold Standard Ventures announced that:

The first stage exploration program for 2022 includes approximately 5,700m of reverse-circulation and core drilling over 20 holes with drilling scheduled to start in May 2022;

of reverse-circulation and core drilling over 20 holes with drilling scheduled to start in ;

The first stage drilling includes 3,050m targeting the royalty-linked Pinion SB Zone Target, with the objectives of testing the continuity and limits of the SB Zone and a goal to include certain areas of the Pinion SB Zone into an updated Pinion Mineral Resource near year-end 2022.

targeting the royalty-linked Pinion SB Zone Target, with the objectives of testing the continuity and limits of the SB Zone

Based on the results of the first stage exploration program, Gold Standard Ventures intends to develop a second stage exploration program to be completed in the Fall and Winter of 2022; and



Jason Attew, President and CEO commented:

, President and CEO commented:

"The focus of this year's program is to test for oxide mineralization extensions at Pinion with the goal of enhancing the size of the Pinion pit and further extending the project life."

Vox Management Summary: 2022 drilling at the royalty-linked Pinion SB Zone is expected to increase mineral resources in late 2022 and ultimately support longer-life royalty revenues for Vox shareholders. Gold Standard Ventures management is still targeting first production in mid-2024 for this exciting Nevada gold project.

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused precious metals royalty company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest risk-adjusted returns in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 45 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

