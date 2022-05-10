Hertz Furniture Adopts New Growth Strategy and Expands National Presence with the Acquisition of School Furnishings of New England

RAMSEY, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its new national growth strategy, Hertz Furniture, a leader in school furnishings (K-12), has acquired School Furnishings (K-University), headquartered in Hudson, New Hampshire. Going forward, School Furnishings will be known as School Furnishings Powered by Hertz Furniture. In addition, personnel at both companies will remain onboard.
Hertz Furniture President David Mocton said, "For the past 56 years, Hertz Furniture has grown steadily and naturally on its own servicing the K-12 market. We felt that the time had come for a shift in strategy and to initiate growth in terms of reach and offering. This is why, for the first time in our history, we have looked outside our house for a complementary entity and service in a mostly untapped region for us, and will continue to look for similar opportunities in other markets as well."
Mr. Mocton continued, "The addition of School Furnishings to the Hertz Furniture family enables our expansion in the New England market with local furniture experts as well as the ability to offer our customers throughout the country some attractive new products."
Kevin Crump, Vice President of Sales at School Furnishings Powered by Hertz Furniture, said, "Hertz Furniture and School Furnishings share the same values of affordable quality, respect, superior customer service, and sustainability. Joining the Hertz Furniture network means that our customer base will now also benefit from Hertz Furniture's vast sales and service network. And Hertz Furniture will enjoy access to our strong market share in the New England region, including higher education."
About Hertz Furniture
Founded in 1966 as a family-owned business, Hertz Furniture is today's furniture supplier of choice for education, business, government, and religious institutions across the US. Hertz Furniture provides quality furniture and superior customer service in addition to personal attention, lifetime warranties, complimentary interior design & project management, fast quotes, and quick-ship products. For additional information please visit HertzFurniture.com. To speak with an expert at Hertz Furniture, please call 800-526-4677.
Press Contact:
Marjie Hadad
General Manager
Must Have Communication & Consulting
917-790-1178
marjie@mhc-pr.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1814505/David_Mocton_Kevin_Crump.jpg
SOURCE Hertz Furniture
